Real rejuvenation requires intellectual freedom, civic dignity and historical honesty, all of which the CCP ruthlessly suppresses. Instead, the party offers a zombie version of nationalism: giant parades, loud slogans and censorship masquerading as pride.



In truth, the CCP’s version of “rejuvenation” means returning China to its rightful place, not as a beacon of civilization but as a plantation farmed for the benefit of the party elite. China is not rising because of the CCP. It is rising in spite of it, with chains still rattling around its ankles.



The CCP’s one true objective is painfully clear: to perpetuate its rule at any cost. Everything else is negotiable.



The real enemies of the Chinese people are not foreign corporations or imaginary Western conspirators. They are the gray-faced men in Zhongnanhai who fear books more than bombs, who fear questions more than armies, and who have turned one of the world’s oldest civilizations into a police state draped in red.



The CCP has betrayed China and blamed the world for the consequences. It has stolen the blood, sweat and hope of the Chinese people. It has humiliated them more thoroughly than any imperialist ever dreamed. And it has the audacity to wave the flag of patriotism as it does so.



The real rejuvenation of China will begin the day the Chinese people realize the truth. Their enemy is not overseas. It is seated at home, cloaked in red banners, and speaks the language of “liberation” while building its prison.



Until then, the party will continue to wage its greatest campaign: the cover-up of its crimes under the banner of the nation’s glory. And the real century of humiliation will continue.

중국 공산당이 안겨준 비극 (3) 마일스 유(후버연구소 객원연구원) 진정한 활기 회복에는 지적인 자유, 시민의 존엄, 역사적 정직함이 필요한데 이 모든 것을 중국 공산당은 무자비하게 억누른다. 대신 공산당은 좀비 버전의 애국주의를 제안한다. 대대적인 행진, 요란한 구호, 검열을 자부심으로 위장한다. 사실 중국 공산당의 “활기 회복” 버전은 중국을 문명의 횃불로서가 아니라 당 지도자들의 이익을 위해 경작되는 대농장으로 되돌리는 것을 의미하는데 이것이 중국의 제대로 된 자리다. 중국은 공산당 때문에 떠오른 것이 아니다. 중국은 공산당에도 불구하고 여전히 발목에 덜거덕거리는 족쇄를 찬 채로 떠오르고 있다. 중국 공산당의 진정한 목적의 하나는 평이하게 명백하다. 즉 대가 불문하고 당의 지배를 영구화하는 것이다. 나머지는 협상이 가능하다. 중국 국민의 진정한 적은 외국 기업이나 혹은 상상의 서방 음모자들이 아니다. 적들은 중남해에 자리 잡은 회색빛 얼굴의 남자들이다. 그들은 폭탄보다 책을 더 무서워하고 군대보다 질문을 더 무서워하며 세계에서 가장 오래된 문명 가운데 하나를 붉은색에 휩싸인 경찰국가로 변모시켰다. 중국 공산당은 중국을 배신했고 그 결과를 세계의 탓으로 돌렸다. 공산당은 중국 국민의 피와 땀 및 희망을 도둑질했다. 공산당은 꿈꿀 수 있는 어떤 제국주의자보다도 더 철저히 중국 국민에게 굴욕을 안겨주었다. 그러면서도 뻔뻔스럽게 애국주의의 깃발을 휘두른다. 중국의 진정한 활기 회복은 중국인들이 진실을 깨달을 때 시작될 것이다. 그들의 적은 외국이 아니다. 그들의 적은 붉은 현수막으로 몸을 가리고 감옥을 짓는 가운데 “해방”의 언어를 말하면서 국내에 앉아 있다. 그때까지는 공산당의 각종 범죄를 국가의 영광이란 현수막 아래 숨기면서 공산당의 가장 거대한 운동을 계속할 것이다. 그리고 진정한 굴욕의 세기는 계속될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

