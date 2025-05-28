“유학생 없으면 하버드 아냐”

People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025. Harvard students protested Tuesday after the US government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight. (Photo by Rick Friedman / AFP)/2025-05-28 10:44:11/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 27일(현지시간) 미국 매사추세츠주 하버드대 보스턴 캠퍼스에서 “유학생 없는 하버드는 하버드가 아니다” 등의 내용이 적힌 손팻말을 든 학생들이 유학생을 겨냥한 압박 조치를 잇달아 내놓은 도널드 트럼프 행정부를 규탄하는 시위를 벌이고 있다. <연합> [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]