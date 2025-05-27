[WT논평] China wants to learn from Russia’s war on Ukraine (2)

With annual joint air and naval drills, Russia and China have ramped up their military collaboration. They are undoubtedly focused on collecting and sharing intelligence on their main adversary: the United States.



Beyond taking advantage of Russia’s relative weakness economically and strategically to gain a foothold and exploit Russia’s traditional Central Asian sphere of influence, China sees the war in Ukraine as a valuable opportunity to collect intelligence, which will help guide its strategic planning against Taiwan.



China clearly wants to learn as much as possible from Russia’s war on Ukraine, including how the U.S. and its allies support Ukraine’s brave warfighters with intelligence and military equipment; Ukraine’s use of drones to support military operations and conduct reconnaissance and kinetic strikes; and Ukrainian defensive tactics, particularly in the Black Sea, where, without a navy, Ukraine has shut down Russian maritime operations.



Collecting information on China’s plans and intentions toward Taiwan is a high-priority requirement for the U.S. intelligence community.



China’s tactical interest in Ukraine offers an advantageous window to gauge the lessons Beijing is learning and, for the CIA in particular, based on reports from human sources, how the Chinese military might translate those lessons into practice.



For the Trump administration, the presence of Chinese and North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian soldiers with Iranian drones in the air striking Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets, there is an auspicious opportunity to drive a wedge between Russia and its axis of dictatorship allies by ensuring Mr. Putin gains no lasting military or economic advantage from his barbaric war on Ukraine.

中은 러의 우크라 전쟁에서 배우기를 원한다(2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 러시아와 중국은 연례 공해 군사훈련을 벌여 그들의 군사협력을 강화해 왔다. 두 나라가 그들의 주적인 미국에 관한 정보를 수집하여 공유하고 있다는 데는 의심의 여지가 없다. 러시아가 경제적으로나 전략적인 면에서 상대적으로 취약한 점을 이용하는 것을 넘어 러시아의 전통적인 중앙아시아 세력권을 이용하고 있는 중국은 우크라이나 전쟁을 정보수집의 소중한 기회로 본다. 이런 정보수집은 대만을 상대로 한 중국의 전략적인 계획 수립의 길잡이로 도움을 준다. 중국은 러시아가 우크라이나에서 벌이는 전쟁에서 가급적 많은 것을 배우기를 원하는 것이 분명하다. 그 가운데는 다음 사항들이 포함된다. 미국과 동맹국들이 우크라이나의 용감한 전투원들을 정보 및 군사 장비로 돕는 방법. 군사작전을 지원하고 정찰 및 물리적 공격을 수행하기 위한 우크라이나의 드론 사용. 우크라이나의 방어전술, 특히 흑해에서의 방어전술. 흑해에서 우크라이나는 해군 없이 러시아의 해양 작전을 저지해 왔다. 대만에 대한 중국의 계획 및 의도에 관한 정보를 수집하는 것은 미국 정보계의 우선순위가 높은 필요 사항이다. 우크라이나에서 중국의 전술적인 관심은 베이징이 배우는 내용을 가늠하는 유리한 창구를 제시한다. 그리고 특히 미 중앙정보국이 인적자원으로부터 받은 정보 보고를 바탕으로 중국의 군사력이 그런 교훈을 실행에 옮길 가능성이 있는 방법을 가늠하는 유리한 창구를 제공한다. 트럼프 행정부로서는, 이란의 드론이 우크라이나의 민간 및 인프라 표적을 공중 타격하는 가운데 러시아 병사들과 함께 싸우는 중국과 북한 병사들의 존재는, 푸틴이 야만적인 우크라이나 전쟁에서 영속적인 군사 혹은 경제의 이점을 얻지 못하도록 보장함으로써 러시아와 독재 축 동맹국들 사이에 쐐기를 박는 좋은 기회가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

