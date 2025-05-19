[WT논평] Unrest among Chinese factory workers (1)

While the U.S. media focuses on the pain the American consumer will feel in an extended fight with the Chinese because of President Trump’s 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, little has been discussed regarding the economic hardships Beijing would experience and just how much leverage the U.S. can exert on the communist nation.



Mr. Trump understands the U.S. power in this relationship and has been merciless in applying it to squeeze the Chinese leader into better trade deals for the American public.



Almost every foreign action Mr. Trump has undertaken - whether it be reclaiming the Panama Canal, talks of conquering Greenland or enacting secondary sanctions on Iran - has been aimed at lessening Chinese influence around the globe.



Overall, exports account for about 13% of China’s gross domestic product. The U.S. is estimated to represent about 3% of China’s GDP. Goldman Sachs calculates that 10 million to 20 million manufacturing jobs in China depend on U.S. purchases.



This week, Radio Free Asia reported unrest among Chinese factory workers, who are demanding back pay and the reinstatement of unfair dismissals after the closure of manufacturing plants because of Mr. Trump’s tariffs.



Protests erupted in the streets, and construction workers threatened to throw themselves off buildings last month if their demands weren’t met. China quickly moved to censor these reports from the internet.



In April, China’s factory activity showed its steepest contraction in 16 months, while new export orders fell to their lowest levels since 2022 during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Recently, Capital Economics said the Chinese economy was likely weaker in the first quarter than its official growth figures suggested.

중국 공장 노동자들의 불만(1) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 트럼프 대통령이 중국 제품에 부과한 145%의 관세로 인해 중국과의 싸움이 길어지면서 미국 소비자가 느끼게 될 고통에 미국 언론이 초점을 맞추고 있는 가운데 베이징이 체험하게 되는 경제적 어려움과 미국이 이 공산주의 국가에 영향력을 얼마나 행사할 수 있는지에 관한 논의는 별로 이루어지지 않고 있다. 이 관계에서 미국이 가진 힘을 트럼프는 이해하고 있으며 중국 지도자를 쥐어짜서 미국 국민에게 더 좋은 무역 거래로 하도록 만들기 위해서 그 힘을 무자비하게 적용하고 있다. 파나마운하의 반환 요구, 그린란드 정복 관련 발언, 이란에 대한 2차 제재 시행을 불문하고 트럼프가 취한 거의 모든 외교적 행동은 전 세계적인 중국의 영향력을 줄이는 것을 목표로 삼고 있다. 대체로 수출은 중국 국내총생산의 대략 13%를 차지한다. 미국은 중국 국내총생산의 약 3%에 해당하는 것으로 추산된다. 골드만 삭스는 미국의 구매에 중국 제조업 일자리 1000만 내지 2000만개가 의존하는 것으로 계산한다. 이번 주 자유아시아라디오는 중국 공장 근로자들의 불만에 관한 보도를 했다. 근로자들은 체불임금 지급과 트럼프의 관세로 인한 제조 공장 폐쇄 뒤 시행된 불공정 해고자의 복직을 요구하고 있다. 항의시위가 거리에서 발생했고 지난달 건설 노동자들은 자기네 요구사항이 받아들여지지 않을 경우 건물에서 뛰어내리겠다고 위협했다. 중국은 이런 보도들을 인터넷에서 검열하기 위해서 재빨리 조치를 취했다. 코로나19가 퍼지고 있던 2022년 이후 신규 수출 주문이 최저 수준으로 떨어진 가운데 4월에는 중국의 공장 활동이 16개월 중 가장 가파른 축소를 보였다. 1분기의 중국 경제는 공식 성장 수치가 시사한 것보다 더 약할 가능성이 있다고 최근 캐피털 이코노믹스가 말했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

