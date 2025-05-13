[WT논평] Preventing China from turning Ukraine into its beachhead

President Trump faces a critical window to secure American interests in Ukraine’s future. While peace talks extend, one thing is crystal clear: America must act now to prevent China from turning postwar Ukraine into its European beachhead.



When the dust settles in Ukraine, a once-in-a-generation opportunity awaits to rebuild a war-torn nation and to create a powerful ally that serves North American strategic and economic interests.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. As we’ve seen repeatedly, China is waiting in the wings, ready to offer “aid” that comes with strings attached. Beijing isn’t interested in Ukraine’s freedom. It wants Ukraine’s resources and a stronger foothold in Europe to challenge American power.



This would be a disaster for North American national security and waste the billions of dollars America have invested in the region. The minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine presents an ideal foundation for North American leadership in Ukraine’s reconstruction.



By prioritizing North American firms in the rebuilding process, the Trump administration can deliver a win for everyone: profits for U.S. and a strategically aligned Ukraine that is a buffer against Russian and Chinese influence.



Ukraine’s vast natural resources and strategic location make it too valuable to surrender to our adversaries. Fair trade deals among America and Ukraine will keep the Chinese Communist Party on the outside looking in.



A strong Ukraine serves as a bulwark against future aggression and protects North American interests in Europe. North American leadership can ensure China doesn’t fill the power vacuum.

중국이 우크라이나를 자국 발판으로 만드는 것을 막기 마이클 유르코비치(칼럼니스트) 트럼프 미국 대통령은 우크라이나의 미래에서 미국의 국가 이익을 확보하는 중대한 기회의 창문에 직면해 있다. 러시아와 우크라이나의 평화회담이 연장된 가운데 한 가지는 명백하다. 전쟁이 끝난 후 중국이 우크라이나를 자기 나라의 유럽 내 거점으로 변모시키는 것을 막기 위해서 미국이 지금 행동에 나서야 한다. 우크라이나에서 전쟁의 먼지가 가라앉을 때쯤 한 세대에 한 번 오는 기회가 기다리고 있다. 즉 전쟁으로 파괴된 나라를 재건하고 북아메리카의 전략적 및 경제적 이익에 도움을 주는 강력한 동맹국을 만들 기회가 기다린다. 걸려 있는 이해관계가 참으로 크다. 우리가 반복적으로 보아 왔듯이 중국은 조건이 줄처럼 주렁주렁 달린 “원조”를 제안할 준비를 마치고 차례를 기다리고 있다. 베이징은 우크라이나의 자유에 관심이 없다. 베이징은 우크라이나의 자원과 유럽에서 미국의 권력에 도전하기 위한 강력한 발판을 원한다. 이것은 북아메리카의 국가 안보에 재앙이 될 것이며 미국이 이 지역에 투자한 수십억 달러를 허비하게 될 것이다. 미국과 우크라이나가 벌이고 있는 광물 협상은 우크라이나의 재건에서 북아메리카의 주도권을 마련하는 이상적인 기초가 된다. 재건 과정에서 북아메리카 기업들에 우선권을 제공함으로써 트럼프 행정부는 모든 사람에게 승리를 안겨줄 수 있다. 즉 미국은 이득을 보게 되고 러시아 및 중국의 영향력에 대한 완충장치인 우크라이나와 전략적인 동맹을 맺게 된다. 방대한 천연자원과 전략적인 위치로 인해 우크라이나는 너무나 가치가 커서 우리의 적국들에 넘겨줄 수 없다. 미국과 우크라이나 사이의 공정한 무역 거래는 중국 공산당이 계속 밖에서 들여다보기만 하도록 만들 것이다. 강력한 우크라이나는 미래의 침공에 대항하는 방어벽 역할을 하고 유럽 안에서 북아메리카의 이익을 보호한다. 북아메리카의 주도권 행사는 중국이 진공상태를 메우는 것을 막도록 보장할 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

