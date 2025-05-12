[WT논평] The worst pope in history (2)

Of course, the purse snatcher and the bank robber give up their rights when they violate the rights of the purse owner and the bank depositors.



Today, we allow the government to take our property, privacy and free speech from us all the time.



Aquinas knew that government is the negation of liberty. In the 21st century, we realize we have a government that is utterly indifferent to our rights.



The folks who run the federal government, no matter which political party is in power, believe they can kill any foe, steal any property, extinguish any right, declare any wrong, regulate any behavior, tax any event and insinuate themselves into any relationship so long as they can get away with it politically, all in defiance of natural law.



In America today, we see the destruction of natural law principles and the rejection of natural rights. Now, back to the pope.



Catholics believe Pope Francis is the Vicar of Christ on earth. However, Pope Francis may have been the worst pope in history. He watered down church teachings on marriage, sexuality and confession.



He declined to judge right from wrong. He forbade the Mass that every canonized saint in heaven attended and participated in since 1564. He even claimed that all religions were equal and welcomed in the eyes of God, contrary to 2,000 years of express church teaching. This is heresy.



He attacked long-standing theology, universal liturgy and Thomistic natural law when his principal job was to preserve them. He even questioned the concept of sin.



Now, mercifully, Francis is gone. I pray for his soul and for his successor. Please, Lord, may the next pope be a Catholic pope.

역사상 최악의 교황 (2) 앤드루 P 나폴리타노(칼럼니스트) 물론 지갑 소매치기와 은행강도는 지갑 주인과 은행 예금주들의 권리를 침해할 때 자기네 권리를 포기한다. 오늘날 우리는 정부가 우리의 재산, 사생활, 언론의 자유를 항상 빼앗아가는 것을 허용한다. 아퀴나스는 정부가 자유의 반대라는 사실을 알았다. 21세기에 우리는 우리의 권리에 철저히 무관심한 정부를 유지하고 있다는 사실을 알고 있다. 집권한 정당과 관계없이 연방정부를 운영하는 사람들은 자기네가 모든 적을 죽이고 모든 재산을 훔치며 모든 권리를 종식시키며 모든 잘못을 선언하고 모든 행동을 규제하며 모든 일에 세금을 물리고 모든 관계에 슬며시 끼어들 수 있다고 믿는다. 정치적으로 처벌을 면할 수 있는 한 그렇게 하는데, 이 모든 행위는 자연법을 거역하는 짓이다. 오늘날 미국에서 우리는 자연법 원칙들이 파괴되고 자연권이 거부되는 사태를 보고 있다. 이제 교황에게 돌아가 보자. 가톨릭 신자들은 프란치스코 교황이 지상에서 그리스도의 목사라고 믿는다. 그러나 프란치스코 교황은 역사상 최악의 교황이었는지도 모른다. 그는 결혼, 성별, 고해에 관한 교회의 가르침을 약화시켰다. 그는 옳은 것과 그른 것에 대한 판단을 거부했다. 그는 시성된 모든 천국의 성자들이 1564년 이후 배석하고 참여한 미사를 금지했다. 그는 심지어 하나님의 눈으로 볼 때 모든 종교는 동등하고 환영받는다고 주장했는데, 이는 2000년에 걸친 교회의 분명한 가르침과 반대다. 이런 행동이 이단이다. 그는 오래 지속되어 온 신학, 보편적인 교회의 정해진 예배식, 토마스학파의 자연법을 공격했다. 그런 것들을 보존하는 것이 그의 주된 업무인데도 그랬다. 그는 심지어 죄의 개념에도 의문을 제기했다. 이제 다행히 프란치스코는 갔다. 필자는 그의 영혼과 후임을 위해 기도한다. 제발, 하나님, 다음 교황은 가톨릭의 교황이기를 바랍니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

