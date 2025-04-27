[WT논평] Erdogan has wrecked the Turkish economy (1)

Several empires didn’t survive World War I, among them the Ottoman Empire, out of whose ashes arose the Turkish nation. Its leader, Kemal Ataturk, watched the Ottoman Empire’s corruption and decay and established Turkey as a secular state.



Ataturk foresaw the danger of alienation in another Islamic state, so the Turkish army was tasked with guarding the new nation’s secularism. This lasted for about 70 years and ended with the election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Turkey’s president.



In 1996, when Mr. Erdogan was mayor of Istanbul, he said that “democracy is like a train. You get off when you reach your destination.” He campaigned against Turkey’s secularism and won the presidency. His government controls the courts, the armed forces ― his army is the second-largest in NATO ― and the media. It is a dictatorship in all but name.



Mr. Erdogan has weeded out of the Turkish military all who believe in secularism. He has established an Islamist state, and Turkey’s goals are now entirely inconsistent with those of NATO.



Europe relies on Turkey to control Islamic immigration, which is a false hope. Greece and Bulgaria have increased border security, but other European nations have not.



In 2015, Mr. Erdogan attacked and crushed the Kurdish opposition and jailed peaceful Kurdish opponents. In 2016, he imprisoned tens of thousands of people for real or imagined participation in a coup against him. Freedom, as we know it, is not to be found in Turkey.



Mr. Erdogan, through his policies, has wrecked the Turkish economy. Inflation is now running at an annual rate of about 39%. The latest proof of Mr. Erdogan’s opposition to democracy is the March 19 arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, his principal political opponent.

에르도안은 튀르키예 경제를 파괴했다 (1) 제드 배빈(칼럼니스트) 몇몇 제국은 제1차 세계대전에서 살아남지 못했다. 그 가운데 오스만 제국이 있고 이 제국의 재로부터 튀르키예라는 나라가 솟아 나왔다. 이 나라의 지도자 케말 아타튀르크는 오스만 제국의 부패와 쇠퇴를 지켜보고 튀르키예를 세속국가로 창설했다. 아타튀르크는 또 다른 이슬람 국가 안에서 소외현상이 벌어질 위험을 예견했고 따라서 튀르키예군은 신생국가의 세속주의를 수호하는 임무를 부여받았다. 이것은 대략 70년 동안 지속되었고 레제프 타이이프 에르도안이 튀르키예 대통령으로 선출됨으로써 끝났다. 에르도안은 이스탄불 시장이었던 1996년에 이렇게 말했다. “민주주의는 열차와 같다. 목적지에 도착하면 내린다.” 그는 튀르키예의 세속주의에 반대하는 선거운동을 벌였고 대권을 잡았다. 그의 정부는 법원과 군부 및 언론을 통제한다. 그의 군대는 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토) 안에서 두 번째로 크다. 그의 통치는 이름만 빼고 독재정치다. 에르도안은 세속주의를 믿는 사람들을 튀르키예 군부에서 모두 제거했다. 그는 이슬람주의 국가를 창설했고 튀르키예의 제반 목표는 이제 나토의 목표와 전적으로 일치하지 않는다. 유럽은 이슬람 주민의 이민을 통제하는 데 튀르키예에 의존하는데 이는 헛된 희망이다. 그리스와 불가리아는 국경의 보안을 강화했으나 다른 유럽 국가들은 그렇게 하지 않았다. 2015년에 에르도안은 쿠르드족의 반정부 세력을 공격하고 탄압했으며 평화적인 쿠르드 반정부 인사들을 감옥에 집어넣었다. 2016년에 에르도안은 자신에게 저항하는 쿠데타에 실제 참여했거나 혹은 참여한 것으로 추정되는 수만 명의 사람을 감옥에 가두었다. 우리가 아는 자유는 튀르키예에서 찾아볼 수 없다. 에르도안은 일련의 정책을 통해 튀르키예 경제를 파괴했다. 인플레이션은 지금 대략 39%를 달리고 있다. 에르도안이 민주주의 체제에 반대하는 최신의 증거는 주된 정적인 에크렘 이마모을루를 3월19일에 체포한 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

