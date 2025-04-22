[WT논평] We are competing with autocracies (1)

Based on my numerous assignments abroad, and my subsequent work as a negotiator with North Korea, I have concluded that authoritarianism is on the move and democracy is under siege.



The Iranian people had struggled for a democracy, but what they tragically got was an oppressive theocracy with the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, currently retaining absolute power.



The Green Movement of 2009 was a spontaneous cry for democratization in Iran, brutally suppressed by the state’s security forces.



The theocracy in Iran persists and destabilizes the region by supporting proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, all terrorist groups aiming to destroy Israel.



On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong reverted to China from the United Kingdom under the principle of “one country, two systems.”



Hong Kong was to remain autonomous until 2049, governed by its constitution, the basic law, which ensured an independent judiciary, multiple political parties, and freedoms of assembly and speech.



In 2020, China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong. Since then, hundreds of protesters and opposition lawmakers have been arrested, stifling free speech and assembly.



Myanmar’s military conducted a coup d’etat in February 2021, removing and imprisoning members of the democratically elected members of the ruling party. To date, thousands of protesters have been killed, with thousands arrested and close to 1 million displaced by the military junta.



Mr. Putin has eliminated all opposition while invading Georgia in 2008, taking Crimea in 2014 and now entering the fourth year of its war of aggression in Ukraine.

우리는 독재국가들과 경쟁하고 있다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 여러 차례에 걸친 필자의 해외 임무 배치와 그 뒤 북한과의 협상가로서의 업무에 기초를 두고 필자는 독재주의가 전진 중이며 민주주의가 공격을 받고 있다는 결론을 내렸다. 이란 사람들은 민주주의를 위해서 투쟁했으나 현재 절대권력을 유지하고 있는 최고지도자 알리 하메네이의 압제적인 신정통치를 받는 비극적 상황에 처했다. 2009년의 녹색운동은, 국가의 보안군에게 잔인한 탄압을 받는 이란에서 민주화를 요구하는 자연발생적인 외침이었다. 계속 유지되고 있는 이란의 신정체제는 하마스, 헤즈볼라, 후티반군, 이스라엘의 파괴를 목표로 삼는 모든 테러단체 같은 앞잡이 세력을 지원함으로써 중동지역을 불안정하게 만들고 있다. “일국양제”의 원칙에 따라 1997년 7월 1일 홍콩은 영국에서 중국으로 반환되었다. 홍콩은 독립적인 사법부와 다당제 및 집회-결사의 자유를 보장했던 헌법과 기본법에 의해서 통치를 받는 가운데 2049년까지 자치권을 유지할 예정이었다. 2020년 중국은 홍콩에서 국가보안법을 시행했다. 그 이후 수많은 시위자와 야당 의원들이 체포되었고 언론과 집회는 억압당했다. 미얀마 군부는 2021년 2월 쿠데타를 벌여 민주적으로 선출된 여당 의원들을 투옥하고 제거했다. 현재까지 수많은 시위자가 살해되거나 체포당했으며 군사평의회는 100만 명에 가까운 사람들을 거주지에서 몰아냈다. 푸틴은 2008년 조지아를 침공하고 2014년 크름을 점령하는 한편 국내의 모든 반대세력을 제거했다. 현재 러시아의 우크라이나 침공전쟁은 4년째로 접어들고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △on the move:전진 중인, 진행되고 있는 △under siege;포위공격을 받다, ∼에게 계속 시달리다 △spontaneous:자발적인, 저절로 일어나는

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]