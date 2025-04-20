[WT논평] The Xi Jinping fentanyl gaslighting is chronic

President Trump announced Feb. 1 new tariffs on China specifically because of the country’s lucrative fentanyl dollars. If Mr. Xi had lived up to his San Francisco pledge, there would be no tariff.



The Treasury Department issued a detailed narrative on how China’s pharmaceutical companies feed the Mexican cartels. These are not rogue companies. They could not possibly be in a long alliance with Mexican criminals without the Communist Party’s OK and direction.



Treasury stated that it has “designated 28 individuals and entities involved with the international proliferation of illicit drugs, including a China-based network responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of ton quantities of fentanyl.”



A “Chinese network” is pumping out horrible killer drugs. Who makes up this network? One syndicate leader is a Chinese industrialist.



The Xi Jinping fentanyl gaslighting is chronic. In December 2018, Mr. Xi made the exact same promise to none other than President Trump, who called it a “game changer.”



“The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States,” the DEA said.



Does that sound like Mr. Xi kept his promise to Mr. Trump five years earlier? Mr. Trump acknowledged that his 2018 deal was a double cross.



“Chinese officials have failed to take the actions necessary to stem the flow of precursor chemicals to known criminal cartels and shut down money laundering by transnational criminal organizations,” the White House said.

시진핑의 펜타닐 가스라이팅은 오래되었다 로언 스카버러(칼럼니스트) 트럼프 대통령은 중국에 대한 새로운 관세를 2월1일에 발표했다. 특히 중국이 펜타닐로 큰 이익을 보기 때문이다. 만약 시진핑이 샌프란시스코 약속을 지켰다면 관세는 없었을 것이다. 미 재무부는 중국의 제약회사들이 멕시코 카르텔들에 공급하는 방법에 대해 상세한 설명을 내놓았다. 이런 회사들은 불량 기업들이 아니다. 공산당의 승인과 지시 없이 그들이 오랜 기간 멕시코 범죄자들과 협력관계를 맺을 수는 아마도 없었을 것이다. 미 재무부는 “다량의 펜타닐을 생산하고 공급하는 데 책임이 있는 중국 기반의 조직을 포함하여 불법 약품의 국제적인 확산에 관여하고 있는 28명의 개인과 조직을 지명했다.” 한 “중국의 조직망”은 끔찍한 살인 마약류를 만들어내고 있다. 누가 이 조직을 구성하고 있는가. 한 신디케이트의 지도자는 중국의 기업가다. 시진핑의 펜타닐 가스라이팅은 오래되었다. 2018년 12월 시진핑은 다름 아닌 트럼프 대통령에게 정확히 동일한 약속을 했는데 트럼프는 이 약속이 “상황을 크게 변화시키는 조치”라고 불렀다. “주로 중국으로부터 공급받는 화학물질들을 사용하는 멕시코의 시놀라 카르텔과 할리스코 카르텔이 미국 전역의 지역사회에 밀수되고 있는 엄청나게 많은 분량의 펜타닐에 주된 책임이 있다”고 미국 마약단속국은 말한다. 그러한 상황을 볼 때 시진핑이 5년 전에 트럼프에게 했던 약속을 지킨 것처럼 보이는가. 트럼프는 2018년의 협상이 배신이었다고 인정했다. 백악관은 이렇게 말했다. “알려진 몇몇 범죄 카르텔에 공급되는 전구체의 유통을 차단하고 국경을 넘나드는 국제적인 범죄 단체들의 돈세탁을 차단하는 데 필요한 일련의 조치를 취하는 데 중국 정부 관리들이 실패했다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

