[속보] 백악관 "트럼프, 中제외 모든나라에 관세 90일 일시중단 고려중"

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on all US imports of steel and aluminum, broadening his trade restrictions to some of the country's top trading partners and seeking to protect domestic industries that helped him win battleground states last year. 백악관 "트럼프, 中제외 모든나라에 관세 90일 일시중단 고려중"