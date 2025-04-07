[WT논평] Movies reflect the culture(2)

This seismic shift has led to isolation, plummeting birth rates, and children set adrift. Gallup says over one-third of women and 20% of men report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives.



One in four children (17.6 million) grow up in homes without their biological fathers. Soaring rates of juvenile crime, addiction and homelessness are a result.



The birth rate took a nosedive. The total fertility rate, the number of children the average woman will have in her lifetime, fell from 2.54 in 1970 to 1.66 today, well below the replacement rate of 2.1.



Our population will begin to decline sometime in the next decade, with a devastating impact on the economy and society. Elon Musk warns, “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger threat to civilization than global warming.”



The Democratic governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, designated March 10 as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day. What’s next, Poison Apple Provider Appreciation Day?



Movies reflect the culture. During the Golden Age of Hollywood, we had uplifting dramas (like “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and “Meet John Doe”) and movies that extolled true love, home and family.



Recall the last line of “The Wizard of Oz,” ? “There’s no place like home.”



Today, we have movies dripping with nihilism, cynicism and despair ? films with all the charm of an open sewer on a humid day.



What would you expect? Now, at the bottom of Hollywood are the maniacs with cameras who make horror movies and action flicks.



Little wonder that the Disney Corporation could take a jewel like the original Snow White and turn it into dross.

영화는 문화를 반영한다 (2) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 이러한 엄청난 변화는 개인의 고립과 출생률의 급격한 저하 및 어린이들의 방황으로 이어졌다. 미국 여성의 3분의 1과 남성의 20%가 자기네 인생의 특정한 시기에 우울증 진단을 받은 경험이 있는 것으로 보고했다고 갤럽은 말한다. 어린이 4명 가운데 1명(1760만명)은 생물학적인 아버지가 없는 가정에서 자란다. 그 결과로 청소년 범죄와 마약중독 및 홈리스 발생률이 급격히 증가한다. 출생률은 급격히 떨어졌다. 평균적인 여자가 일생 낳는 어린이의 숫자인 합계출산율은 1970년의 2.54에서 오늘날 1.66으로 떨어졌는데 이는 인구보충률 2.1보다 훨씬 낮다. 우리의 인구는 다음 10년 동안의 어느 시점에서 줄어들기 시작하여 경제와 사회에 파괴적인 영향을 줄 것이다. 일론 머스크는 이렇게 경고한다. “낮은 출생률로 인한 인구의 붕괴는 지구 온난화보다 문명에 훨씬 더 큰 위협이다.” 오리건주의 민주당 소속 주지사인 티나 코텍은 3월 10일을 낙태 제공자 감사의 날로 지정했다. 다음은 무엇일까. 독이 든 사과 제공자 감사의 날이 될 것인가. 영화는 문화를 반영한다. 할리우드의 황금시대에 우리는 희망과 행복감을 주는 (“스미스 씨 워싱턴에 가다”와 “존 도를 만나다” 등의) 드라마와 진정한 사랑과 가정 및 가족을 열렬히 찬양하는 영화를 보았다. “오즈의 마법사” 마지막 대사를 회상해 보라. “가정과 같은 곳은 없다.” 오늘날 우리는 허무주의, 냉소주의, 절망에 흠뻑 젖은 영화를 본다. 습한 날 개방 하수의 모든 매력을 갖춘 영화를 본다. 독자는 무엇을 기대할 것인가. 지금 할리우드의 밑바닥에는 카메라를 들고 공포영화와 액션영화를 찍는 미치광이들이 판을 친다. 디즈니사가 원본 백설공주와 같은 보석을 선정하여 그것을 싸구려로 만들 수 있다는 것은 별로 놀라운 사실이 못 된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △seismic:엄청난 △depression:우울증 △juvenile:청소년의 △uplifting;희망을 주는, 행복감을 주는 △maniac:미치광이 △flick:영화 △dross:싸구려, 찌꺼기

