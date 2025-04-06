[WT논평] Movies reflect the culture(1)

Disney had a Hollywood “premiere” for its new live-action “Snow White” that did not have the usual excitement ? no guests were on hand; only Disney’s employees were present. The red carpet remained rolled up.



The House of Mouse took the charming 1937 classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” ? beloved by millions ? and turned it into a feminist rant.



Its star, Rachel Zegler, spouts the most awful drivel. Ms. Zegler slammed the original version, saying Prince Charming “literally stalks” Snow White.



Her princess is “not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Ms. Zegler declared.



All that’s missing is a couple of transgendered dwarfs. Naturally, Ms. Zegler also hates President Trump (“a man who threatens our democracy”) and supports the Palestinian cause.



Unsurprisingly, showings of “Snow White” ? which opened nationally on March 21 ? aren’t exactly sold out. Why should moviegoers pay $12 for indoctrination when they can get the same thing for free on CNN?



Feminists told us that women don’t need men, marriage is obsolete, and children are a threat to the planet. Far too many swallowed the toxic dogma, especially the young.



Now, by embracing transgenderism, feminists are at the forefront of the movement to abolish women. They want to see males who think they’re females invading women’s sports and private spaces.



In 1970, married couples were 71% of all U.S. households. Today, they’re less than half. Two in five young adults say marriage is an outdated institution.

영화는 문화를 반영한다 (1) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 디즈니사는 일반적으로 흔한 흥분을 불러일으키지 못한 자사의 새로운 실사영화 “백설공주”의 할리우드 ‘개봉’ 행사를 열었다. 일반 관객들은 없었고 오직 디즈니사의 직원들만 참석했다. 레드 카펫은 펼쳐지지 않았다. 하우스 오브 마우스는 수많은 사람의 사랑을 받은 매력적인 1937년도 고전작품 “백설공주와 일곱 난쟁이”를 선택하여 그 작품을 페미니스트의 요란한 불평덩어리로 변모시켰다. 이 영화의 스타인 레이철 지글러는 아주 끔찍하고도 쓸데없는 말을 지껄인다. 지글러는 백마 탄 왕자가 백설공주를 “그야말로 스토킹한다”고 말하면서 원본을 맹렬히 비난했다. 그녀가 연기하는 공주는 “왕자에 의해서 구출받지 않을 것이며 진정한 사랑을 꿈꾸지 않는다”고 지글러는 선언했다. 성전환 수술을 받은 몇 명의 난쟁이들이 빠진 것의 전부이다. 당연히 지글러는 또한 (“우리의 민주주의를 위협하는 사람인”) 트럼프 대통령을 미워하고 팔레스타인 사람들의 대의명분을 지지한다. 3월21일에 전국 개봉한 “백설공주”의 상영 실적은 정확히 완전매진은 아니었다. 영화 관객들이 동일한 내용을 CNN에서 무료로 들을 수 있는 상황에서 무엇 때문에 세뇌당하는 비용으로 12달러를 지불하겠는가. 페미니스트들은 여자들이 남자를 필요로 하지 않으며 결혼은 시대에 뒤떨어졌고 어린이들은 우리 행성에 대한 위협이라고 우리에게 말한다. 너무나 많은 사람, 특히 젊은 사람들이 이런 유독한 신조를 집어삼켰다. 오늘날 성전환주의를 포용함으로써 페미니스트들은 여성을 폐지하기 위한 운동에 앞장서고 있다. 그들은 자신이 여자라고 생각하는 남자들이 여성의 스포츠와 사적인 공간에 침입하는 상황을 보기를 원한다. 1970년에는 결혼한 남녀가 미국 전체 가구의 71%였다. 오늘날은 절반이 안 된다. 젊은 성인 5명 중 2명은 결혼이 구시대적 제도라고 말한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

