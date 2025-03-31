[WT논평] North Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines (1)

In 2021, at the eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party, Kim Jong-un announced that North Korea was in the final stages of developing a nuclear submarine and military reconnaissance satellites.



A few weeks ago, North Korea released photos of Mr. Kim inspecting a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine under construction.



Indeed, a nuclear-powered submarine will give North Korea the capability of reaching targets in South Korea, Japan, Guam and eventually the U.S.



It was this latest development that got the international community’s attention, with South Korea announcing that North Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines could launch as many as 10 ballistic missiles.



North Korea’s new allied relationship with Russia and their mutual defense treaty obviously contributed to its recent progress with reconnaissance satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.



Russia is likely aiding North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, including equipping missiles with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles.



Much of North Korea’s military buildup with Russian assistance must be concerning to China. President Xi Jinping is probably receiving updates from Moscow and Pyongyang about their strengthened alliance, but he is likely unaware of the details and extent of this close relationship.



Indeed, the relationship emboldens Mr. Kim and could encourage him to be even more provocative with South Korea. This could escalate into conflict between the two Koreas. Any conflict on the Korean Peninsula would concern China, knowing the U.S. and its allies would also be involved.

북한의 핵추진 잠수함 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 21년에 김정은은 노동당 8차 회의에서 북한이 핵 잠수함과 군사용 정찰 위성 개발의 최종 단계에 있다고 선언했다. 몇 주 전 북한은 김정은이 전략 유도 미사일을 탑재하는 핵 추진 잠수함의 건조 현장을 검열하는 사진을 몇 장 공개했다. 사실 핵 추진 잠수함은 한국, 일본, 괌, 결국은 미국의 여러 표적에 도달할 수 있는 타격역량을 북한에 주게 될 것이다. 북한의 핵 추진 잠수함이 최대 10기의 탄도 미사일을 발사할 수 있다고 한국이 발표한 가운데 최근의 이러한 사태 전개가 국제사회의 관심을 끌게 되었다. 북한이 최근에 러시아와 맺은 새로운 동맹 관계와 상호방위조약은 북한이 정찰위성 및 핵 추진 잠수함 분야에서 최근에 이룬 진전에 기여한 것이 명백하다. 러시아는 북한의 핵무기 및 탄도미사일 계획을 돕고 있을 가능성이 있으며 여기에는 미사일에 다탄두 개별 표적 재돌입 운반체를 장착하는 것이 포함된다. 러시아의 지원을 받는 북한 군비증강의 많은 부분이 중국의 우려를 살 것이 분명하다. 시진핑 주석은 아마도 양국의 동맹 강화에 관해서 모스크바와 평양으로부터 최신 진전 상황을 전달받고 있겠지만 시진핑은 이 긴밀한 관계의 세부사항 및 범위는 잘 알지 못할 가능성이 있다. 사실 러시아와의 관계가 김정은을 대담하게 만들고 심지어 그가 한국에 더욱 도발적인 태도를 취하도록 고무할 가능성이 있다. 이것은 남북한 사이의 충돌로 비화할 수 있다. 미국과 동맹국들이 또한 개입할 것을 알고 있는 중국은 한반도의 모든 충돌에 우려를 하게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △reconnaissance satellite: 정찰위성 △buildup: 증강 △update: 가장 최근의 정보를 알려주다 △provocative: 도발적인 △escalate: 확대되다, 악화하다

