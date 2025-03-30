[WT논평] The attack on the Unification Church

Instead of focusing its investigative efforts against the assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese government has stunned political and religious leaders worldwide by targeting the Unification Church. This innocent third party had nothing to do with the shocking, public murder.



The church and the concept of religious freedom are now battling for survival in Japan’s legal system.



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said “I warned back in November 2022, it’s clear that the attack on the Family Federation is actually an attack on the Liberal Democratic Party.”



“That was an effort by the communists, to create an environment where there could be a closer relationship with China and a more distant relationship the United States. The government now is in a mess, and the election results were very damaging.”



“So what’s happened is that the government has been trying to destroy the Unification Church. It’s gone so far beyond the Japanese Constitution, it’s found no crimes and has no basis for what it’s doing,” he said.



“The Biden administration has already condemned this activity. The United Nations has already condemned this activity. And now, with President Trump, we have somebody who is deeply, passionately committed to religious liberty,” Mr. Gingrich said.



“This is going to have grave consequences for the United States’ relationship with Japan and our view of what is happening with Japanese politics,” he added.



Earlier, Mr. Gingrich stated, “The current attack on the Unification Church is an effort to weaken the Japanese-United States alliance and create an opening for a Chinese Communist-Japanese rapprochement.”

통일교에 대한 공격 퍼트리샤 듀발(변호사) 아베 신조 전 일본 총리 암살에 대한 조사 노력에 초점을 맞추는 대신 일본 정부는 통일교를 표적으로 삼아 전 세계의 정치 및 종교 지도자들을 충격에 빠뜨렸다. 이 무고한 제3자는 아베의 충격적인 공개 암살과 아무 관련이 없다. 통일교회와 종교의 자유 개념이 지금 일본 법률제도 속에서 사활을 건 싸움을 벌이고 있다. 뉴트 깅그리치 전 미 하원의장은 이렇게 말했다. “나는 가정연합에 대한 공격이 실제로는 일본 자민당에 대한 공격이 분명하다고 2022년 11월에 경고했다.” “그것은 일본이 중국과 더욱 가까운 관계를 유지하고 미국과의 관계는 더욱 멀어지도록 만드는 것이 가능해지는 환경을 만들기 위한 공산주의자들의 노력이었다. 일본 정부는 지금 곤경에 빠져 있고 선거 결과는 일본 정부에 악영향을 미치고 있다.” 그는 이렇게 말했다. “그래서 일본 정부가 통일교를 파괴하려고 애쓰는 사태가 발생했다. 일본 헌법을 아주 멀리 벗어나고 있는 일본 정부는 아무런 범죄 행위도 발견하지 못했고 자기네가 취하는 조치의 근거를 확보하지 못했다.” 깅그리치는 이렇게 말했다. “바이든 행정부는 이미 이번 행동을 비난했다. 유엔은 벌써 이번 행동을 비난했다. 그리고 지금 종교의 자유에 깊고 열정적으로 헌신하는 인물인 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 취임했다.” 그는 이렇게 덧붙였다. “이것은 미국의 대일본 관계와 일본 정치에서 일어나는 상황에 대한 미국인들의 견해에 중대한 영향을 미칠 것이다.” 앞서 깅그리치는 이렇게 단언했다. “통일교에 대한 현재의 공격은 일본과 미국의 동맹을 약화시키고 중국과 일본의 관계회복을 위한 좋은 기회를 만들기 위한 노력이다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in a mess: 곤경에 빠져 △damaging: 악영향을 주는 △rapprochement: 관계회복

