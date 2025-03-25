[WT논평] The Strange Death of Europe (2)

There are now more than 2,500 mosques in Charles Martel’s land. Mr. Murray notes that from 2001 to 2011, the number of Britons identifying as Christians fell from 72% to 59%.



The official number of Muslims in England and Wales rose from 1.5 million to 2.7 million in that period. Illegal immigration puts the number much higher, and London has had a Muslim mayor since 2016.



If immigration isn’t enough, Europe is committing demographic suicide. The German fertility rate is 1.35 children per woman, well below the replacement level of 2.1. It’s 1.2 in Italy and 1.62 in France. In 2017, the fertility rate for Muslim women in Britain and France was 2.9. The cradle is as much a symbol of jihad as the sword.



In a 2024 article for the Jewish News Syndicate, Joseph Puder charges: “The streets of major Western European cities are occupied territories” run by “radical Muslim gangs who harbor a hatred for Western culture and believe Islam is the answer for all and bear a visceral and violent hatred for Israel and Jews.”



The type of antisemitic outrages symbolized by Kristallnacht during the Third Reich are now regular occurrences from London to Berlin. This summer, thousands of Muslims marched through London shouting, “Jews, the Army of Muhammed is coming to kill you too.” The British government, which arrests Christians for witnessing in public, ignored this.



Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who is also called far right, has said: “As Western people, we have a duty to seek the answer to the problems of the future by having faith in our values: a synthesis born out of the meeting of Greek philosophy, Roman law and Christian humanism.”

유럽의 이상한 죽음 (2) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 샤를 마르텔의 나라에는 현재 2500개 이상의 이슬람 사원이 있다. 2001년부터 2011년까지 자신이 기독교인이라고 밝힌 영국인의 인구 비율은 72%에서 59%로 떨어졌다고 머레이는 지적한다. 잉글랜드와 웨일스에 거주하는 무슬림의 공식 숫자는 그 기간 150만명에서 270만명으로 치솟았다. 불법 이민이 그 숫자를 훨씬 더 높이며 런던은 2016년 이후 무슬림 시장이 재임하고 있다. 만약 이민으로 충분하지 않다면 유럽은 인구적으로 자살을 하고 있다. 독일의 출산율은 여성 1명당 어린이 1.35명으로 인구 보충 비율인 2.1명을 크게 밑돌고 있다. 출산율은 이탈리아에서 1.2이고 프랑스에서는 1.62이다. 2017년 영국과 프랑스의 무슬림 여성 출산율은 2.9였다. 요람은 큰 칼만큼이나 이슬람 성전의 상징이다. 2024년에 유대 뉴스 신디케이트에 기고한 글에서 조지프 퍼더는 이렇게 고발한다. “주요 서유럽 도시의 거리는 과격파 무슬림 갱단이 다스리는 지역들에 의해 점령당했는데, 이 갱단들은 서구문화에 대한 증오를 품고 있으며 이슬람이 모든 사람을 위한 해답이라고 믿고 이스라엘 및 유대인들에 대한 본능적이고 폭력적인 적개심을 품고 있다.” 제3제국 통치기간 벌어졌던 깨진 유리의 밤으로 상징되는 반유대적인 유형의 잔학행위가 지금 런던부터 베를린에 이르는 지역에서 자주 발생하는 현상이다. 올여름에 수천명의 무슬림들이 런던 시내를 가로질러 행진하면서 “유대인들아, 무하메드의 군대가 너희 또한 죽이러 오고 있다”고 소리쳤다. 공개적인 신앙 간증을 하는 기독교인들을 체포하는 영국 정부는 이 사건을 무시했다. 역시 극우파 인사라고 불리는 이탈리아 총리 조르자 멜로니는 이렇게 말했다. “서방세계의 사람으로서 우리는 그리스 철학과 로마의 법률 및 기독교의 인도주의가 합쳐져 태어난 우리의 가치관에 대한 믿음을 가짐으로써 미래의 각종 문제에 대한 해답을 찾아야 할 의무가 있다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

