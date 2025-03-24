[WT논평] The Strange Death of Europe (1)

In Germany, the party usually described as far-right - Alternative for Germany (AfD) - doubled its share of the vote in the recent elections, from 9% in 2021 to 20.2%. It’s now the nation’s second-largest party. The ruling socialist party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz came in third with just 16%, its worst showing since the end of World War II.



Germany’s principal problems are immigration and Islam. The tragedy was set into motion by Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel. In 2015, Ms. Merkel took in 1.2 million refugees from Syria to satisfy a misguided humanitarian impulse and bolster an economy short of workers.



Today, Germany accepts half of all European asylum-seekers ? 300,000 in 2023. Last year, the number of migrants seeking government benefits increased by 169%. Although they didn’t aid Germany’s sagging economy, migrants have made jihad a part of daily life in the Federal Republic.



The past few months have brought high-profile migrant attacks in Munich, Magdeburg and Aschaffenburg. Knife attacks have become daily occurrences in Germany, with 14,000 reported from 2021 through 2023. Though they represent 2.5% of the population, migrants committed 13.1% of all sexual assaults in 2021.



As author Douglas Murray pointed out in “The Strange Death of Europe,” the continent is committing suicide by a combination of unchecked immigration and abandonment of its Judeo-Christian heritage.



The 2004 European Union Constitution does not mention Christianity for a continent known as Christendom for more than 1,000 years. Nature abhors a vacuum, whether political or religious. Every two weeks, another church closes in France and another mosque opens.

유럽의 이상한 죽음 (1) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 독일에서 일반적으로 극우라고 묘사되었던 독일대안당이 최근 선거에서 득표율을 2배로 올렸다. 2021년의 9%에서 20.2%로 올렸다. 대안당은 이제 독일의 제2대 정당이다. 올라프 숄츠 총리의 집권 사회당은 불과 16%로 3위를 기록했는데 이는 제2차 세계대전 이후 최악의 득표율이다. 독일의 주된 문제는 이민과 이슬람이다. 보수파 총리인 앙겔라 메르켈이 비극에 시동을 걸었다. 2015년에 메르켈은 판단이 잘못된 인도주의 충동을 만족시키고 노동자가 부족한 경제를 강화하기 위해서 시리아로부터 120만명의 난민을 받아들였다. 오늘날 독일은 유럽에서 정치적 망명을 원하는 모든 사람 가운데서 절반을 받아들이고 있다. 지난해 정부의 사회복지 혜택을 신청한 이민자들의 수는 169% 증가했다. 이민자들은 독일의 침체되고 있는 경제를 돕지 않으나 독일연방공화국 안에서 이슬람 성전 활동을 일상생활의 일부로 삼고 있다. 지난 몇 개월 동안 세간의 이목을 끈 이민자의 공격행위가 뮌헨, 마그데부르크, 아샤펜부르크에서 일어났다. 독일에서는 나이프 공격이 일상다반사가 되었고 2021년부터 2023년까지 1만4000건이 발생한 것으로 보고되었다. 이민자들은 전체 인구의 2.5%이지만 2021년 모든 성폭행의 13.1%를 저질렀다. 작가인 더글러스 머레이가 “유럽의 이상한 죽음”에서 지적했듯이 유럽대륙은 억제되지 않는 이민과 유대-기독교 유산의 포기를 결합시킴으로써 자살을 하고 있다. 1000년 이상 기독교의 땅으로 알려진 대륙임에도 불구하고 2004년의 유럽연합 헌법은 기독교를 언급하지 않는다. 자연은 정치적인 것이든 혹은 종교적인 것이든 진공상태를 몹시 싫어한다. 프랑스에서는 2주마다 교회가 하나씩 문을 닫고 이슬람 사원 하나가 새로 문을 연다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △set into motion:가동시키다 △sagging:처진 △abhor:혐오하다

