[WT논평] We should not give up on North Korea (2)

Of course, North Korea continues to have China as its principal ally ? an ally that supplies North Korea with crude oil, petroleum products and 90% of its trade, which are essential for sustaining a weak and vulnerable economy.



We should not give up on North Korea. Indeed, we should stop ceding the playing field to Russia and China and constructively engage with it.



President Trump has a personal relationship with Mr. Kim, permitting the U.S. to have at least a few senior-level meetings, not necessarily with Messrs. Trump and Kim, to determine whether there is value in continuing the dialogue.



North Korea will see value in having a meaningful dialogue with the U.S. if it realizes it is dealing with a Trump administration that is bold and flexible.



Negotiating with North Korea using the same playbook we’ve used for the past 30 years won’t work. We saw this at the Hanoi summit.



Mr. Kim is interested in a peace treaty to end the Korean War, security assurances, economic development assistance, the provision of light water reactors, the lifting of sanctions and a path to normal diplomatic relations with the U.S. He knows what we want: complete and verifiable denuclearization.



Indeed, we should state that this is our goal but pivot to the reality that North Korea may be willing to halt its nuclear weapons program but clearly will not agree to complete and verifiable denuclearization at this time.



Engaging boldly and flexibly now with North Korea would get the attention of Russia and China, both concerned that North Korea would prefer a normal relationship with the U.S. over an alliance with the North’s two neighbors.

우리는 북한을 포기해서는 안 된다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 물론 북한은 중국을 자국의 주된 동맹국으로 계속 삼고 있다. 중국은 북한에 원유와 석유 제품 및 90%의 무역을 제공하는 동맹국이며 이는 허약하고 취약한 북한 경제 유지에 필수적이다. 우리는 북한을 포기해서는 안 된다. 사실상 우리는 경쟁의 장을 러시아 및 중국에 양도하는 행위를 중단하고 건설적으로 경쟁에 참여해야 한다. 트럼프 대통령은 김정은과 개인적인 관계를 유지하고 있으며 이런 관계는 미국이 적어도 몇 차례 고위급 회담을 열도록 허용할 것이다. 반드시 트럼프와 김정은이 아니더라도 이런 회담을 통해 대화를 지속할 가치가 있는지를 확인할 수 있다. 과감하고 유연한 트럼프 행정부와 거래를 하고 있다는 사실을 북한이 인식한다면 북한은 미국과 하는 의미 있는 대화에 가치가 있다는 것을 알게 될 것이다. 우리가 지난 30년 동안 사용해 온 것과 똑같은 각본을 사용하여 북한과 협상하는 것은 효과가 없을 것이다. 우리는 하노이 정상회담에서 이 사실을 알았다. 김정은은 한국전쟁을 끝내는 평화협정과 안보의 보장 및 경제 개발에 대한 지원과 경수로 원자로 제공, 제재의 해제, 미국과의 외교관계를 정상화하는 길에 관심이 있다. 그는 우리가 원하는 것을 안다. 즉 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 우리가 원한다는 것을 안다. 사실 우리는 이것이 우리의 목표이지만 목표 달성이 다음과 같은 현실에 좌우된다는 점을 밝힐 필요가 있다. 즉 북한이 자국의 핵무기 계획을 중단할 가능성이 있을지 모르나 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화에 현시점에서는 동의하지 않으리란 것은 분명한 현실이다. 지금 북한을 과감하고 유연하게 포용하면 러시아 및 중국의 관심을 끌게 될 것이다. 이 두 나라는 모두 북한이 이웃 국가들인 자기네와의 동맹보다 미국과의 관계 정상화를 선호하는 상황을 우려한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △cede:양도하다 △playing field:경쟁의 장 △pivot to:축을 중심으로 회전하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]