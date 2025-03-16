[WT논평] The weaponization of migration by totalitarian regimes

Illegal migration crisis at the U.S. southern border stem from nationals of close Russian allies Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, a regional axis of evil, which would not exist without Russian support.



In Cuba, the Russian military base is expanding. Thousands of Cuban mercenaries were sent to Russia to fight Ukraine. In Venezuela, Russian Wagner mercenaries are personal guards to illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro.



On Oct. 12, 2022, Nicaragua was one of only four countries in the U.N. that voted against condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Nicaragua was joined by North Korea, Syria, and Belarus.



How can migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela suddenly climb from less than 1% of southern border illegal encounters to 20%?



Historically, there have been only a few families willing and able to pay to get their loved ones to the U.S. So why have the cartels and ruling elites of these countries helped people leave?



Likely on Russia’s orders?the Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuela regimes are sending people to the U.S. border. This is reminiscent of what is happening in Europe where individuals from Russian proxies such as Syrians are the largest share of immigrants.



The spike of illegal immigration in the U.S. and EU is explained by the weaponization of migration by totalitarian regimes backed by Russia. They cooperate in this policy, and utilize cartels.



The U.S. border will never be secure if these regimes can send migrants at will. We will not allow the Axis of Evil to destroy America and Europe’s borders to weaken the free world.

독재 정권들은 이민을 무기화한다 오를란도 구티에레스-보로나트(쿠바 민주이사회 의장) 미국 남부 국경의 불법 이민 위기는 러시아와 가까운 동맹국들인 쿠바, 니카라과, 베네수엘라 등 지역 악의 축 국가들의 국적을 가진 사람들로부터 초래되고 있다. 이 악의 축은 러시아의 지원 없이는 존재하지 않을 것이다. 쿠바에서는 러시아의 군사기지가 확장되고 있다. 수천 명의 쿠바 용병들이 우크라이나와 싸우기 위해 러시아에 파견되었다. 베네수엘라에서는 러시아의 바그너 용병들이 정통성이 없는 대통령 니콜라스 마두로를 경호하고 있다. 2022년 10월에 니카라과는 우크라이나 침공을 이유로 유엔이 러시아를 비난하는 데 반대하는 표를 던진 불과 4개국 가운데 한 나라였다. 니카라과에 합세한 나라들은 북한, 시리아, 벨라루스였다. 어떻게 쿠바, 니카라과, 베네수엘라의 불법 이주자들이 남부 국경에서 미국 당국자들과 부닥치는 비율이 1% 미만에서 갑자기 20%로 올라간 것일까. 역사적으로 자기네가 사랑하는 사람들을 미국으로 보내기 위해서 기꺼이 돈을 지불하거나 지불할 능력을 가진 가족들은 극소수였다. 그런데 어째서 그런 나라들의 카르텔들과 지배계층 사람들이 자국민이 떠나도록 도왔을까. 러시아의 지시를 받았을 가능성이 있는 쿠바, 니카라과, 베네수엘라 정권들이 자국 사람들을 미국 국경으로 보내고 있다. 이것은 러시아의 앞잡이 국가들인 시리아 같은 나라들의 개인들이 이민자의 최대 비율을 차지하고 있는 유럽에서 일어나고 있는 사태를 생각나게 한다. 미국과 유럽연합에서 벌어지고 있는 불법 이민의 급격한 증가는 러시아의 지원을 받는 독재 정권들에 의한 이민의 무기화로 설명이 된다. 독재국가들은 이 정책에 협력하여 카르텔을 이용하고 있다. 이런 정권들이 이민자들을 멋대로 보낼 수 있을 경우 미국의 국경은 결코 안전하지 않을 것이다. 우리는 악의 축이 자유세계를 약화시키기 위해서 미국 및 유럽의 국경을 파괴하는 행위를 허용하지 않을 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

