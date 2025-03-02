[WT논평] The Trump administration3 will make North Korea a priority issue (1)

The Budapest Memorandum of December 1994 provided security assurances to Ukraine for giving up their nuclear weapons. It prohibited Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. from threatening or using military or economic coercion against Ukraine and to respect Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.



In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The war of aggression continues. The Socio-economic carnage to Ukraine is tragic.



North Korea reportedly sent more than 11,000 special forces troops to aid Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine. This is in addition to the artillery shells and ballistic missiles North Korea is providing to Russia.



North Korea reportedly receives $2,000 for each of their soldiers in Russia, while gaining valuable warfighting expertise. This is in addition to the likely satellite, ballistic missile and nuclear assistance they’re getting from Russia.



North Korea’s embrace of Russia and its war of aggression in Ukraine was a stark message mainly to the U.S. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 2024 visit to Pyongyang for meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and the signing of a new Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, committing each to come to the aid of the other if either is invaded, was North Korea’s pivot to the Russian Federation.



After thirty years of seeking a normal relationship with the U.S., Mr. Kim gave up on the U.S. He aligned North Korea to Russia as part of the axis of authoritarian states ― Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.



Recently, North Korea successfully launched an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic warhead. Not surprisingly, the launch was conducted during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to South Korea.

트럼프 행정부는 북한을 우선 현안으로 삼을 것이다(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 1994년 12월의 부다페스트 각서는 우크라이나가 자국의 핵무기를 포기하는 대가로 국가의 안보 보장을 제공했다. 이 각서는 러시아, 미국, 영국이 우크라이나에 대해 군사적 혹은 경제적 위협을 가하거나 사용하는 것을 금지하고 우크라이나의 독립과 주권을 존중했다. 2022년 2월 러시아는 우크라이나를 침공했다. 이 침공 전쟁은 계속되고 있다. 우크라이나에 가해진 사회적, 경제적 대규모 파괴는 비극적이다. 북한은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 전쟁을 돕기 위해 1만1000명 이상의 특수부대 병력을 파견한 것으로 전해졌다. 이 파병은, 북한이 러시아에 제공하고 있는 포탄 및 탄도미사일에 덧보태진 것이다. 북한은 러시아에 주둔한 자국 병사 1명당 2000달러를 받는 한편 소중한 전투 전문지식을 얻는 것으로 전해진다. 이것 외에도 북한은 러시아로부터 위성, 탄도미사일, 핵무기의 기술 지원을 받을 가능성이 있다. 북한의 러시아 및 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 전쟁 포용은 주로 미국에 노골적으로 보내는 메시지이다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 2024년 6월 평양 방문과 양국의 어느 한쪽이 침공받을 경우 서로 지원하기로 약속한 새로운 포괄전략동반자조약 서명은 북한이 동맹의 중심축을 러시아로 옮긴 결과였다. 미국과의 관계 정상화를 30년 동안 모색한 다음 김정은은 미국을 포기했다. 그는 러시아, 중국, 이란, 북한으로 구성된 독재 축 국가들의 일부로서 북한·러시아 동맹에 참여했다. 최근에 북한은 극초음속 탄두를 장착한 중거리 탄도미사일 발사에 성공했다. 당시 미국의 토니 블링컨 국무장관이 한국을 방문하고 있던 기간에 이 미사일이 발사된 것은 놀라운 일이 아니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

