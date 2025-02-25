[WT논평] The battle for global dominance is centered on China (3)

One major challenge is European complacency. Protected for decades by American military guarantees, Europe remains fixated on its own parochial concerns.



Under Trump 2.0, European trade protectionism is no longer an irritant but a target. The message is clear: If Europe wants U.S. protection, it must align with America’s strategic focus on China.



Trump 2.0 has also adopted a pragmatic approach toward Russia. The Biden administration’s policies pushed Moscow deeper into China’s embrace. Mr. Trump’s strategy is different: Russia could be a potential counterweight to Beijing.



The U.S. signals openness to recalibrating relations if Russia distances itself from China. This is not about naivety toward Vladimir Putin’s brutal regime but a calculated move to divide America’s adversaries.



China understands that America’s greatest vulnerability lies in internal decay. Cultural and institutional fragmentation, exacerbated by identity politics and elite detachment, weaken national resilience.



Trump 2.0 sees the clashes on the homefront not just as a cultural battle but as a strategic liability. Addressing America’s internal divisions is as crucial as countering China abroad.



Clarity of purpose defines Trump 2.0. The administration refuses to be bogged down in every crisis, focusing American power where it matters most. This is not unpredictability - this is a grand strategy executed with brutal efficiency.



The era of distraction, internal decay and strategic drift is over. The world must now reckon with a reality Washington’s elite long ignored: The battle for global dominance is centered on China.

세계 지배를 위한 전투의 초점은 중국이다 (3) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 하나의 주요 도전과제는 유럽의 안주하는 태도다. 수십년 동안 미국의 군사 보장의 보호를 받아온 유럽은 여러 가지 자기네 지역주의적 관심사에 계속 집착하고 있다. 트럼프 2.0 아래서 유럽의 무역 보호주의는 더 이상 골칫거리가 아니라 표적이다. 이 메시지는 분명하다. 만약 유럽이 미국의 보호를 원한다면 유럽은 미국이 중국에 맞춘 전략적인 초점을 공개적으로 지지해야 한다. 트럼프 2.0은 또한 러시아에 대해 실용적인 접근법을 채택했다. 바이든 행정부가 취한 일련의 정책은 모스크바를 중국의 품 안으로 더욱 깊이 밀어붙였다. 트럼프의 전략은 다르다. 러시아는 베이징에 대한 잠재적인 균형추가 될 수 있다. 만약 러시아가 중국과 거리를 둔다면 미국은 관계 재조정 가능성을 열어놓겠다는 신호를 보낸다. 이것은 블라디미르 푸틴의 잔인한 정권에 대한 순진한 자세에 관한 것이 아니라 미국의 적들을 갈라놓기 위한 계산된 행동이다. 미국의 최대 취약점이 나라 안의 부패에 있다는 점을 중국은 이해하고 있다. 정체성 정치와 지배층의 무관심 때문에 악화된 문화적, 제도적 분열 상황이 나라의 탄력성을 약화시킨다. 트럼프 2.0은 국내 전선의 각종 충돌을 단지 문화적인 전투가 아니라 전략적인 책임으로 보고 있다. 미국의 국내 분열을 해결하는 것은 해외에서 중국과 맞서는 것만큼이나 중요하다. 목적의 명확성이 트럼프 2.0을 규정한다. 트럼프 행정부는 미국의 국력을 가장 중요한 문제에 집중시킴으로써 모든 위기 상황 속에 빠져들기를 거부한다. 이것은 예측 불가능이 아니라 가차없는 효율성으로 밀어붙이는 거대 전략이다. 방향감각 상실과 국내의 부패 및 전략적인 표류의 시대는 끝났다. 세계는 이제, 워싱턴의 지배층이 오랜 세월 무시했던 현실을 고려할 필요가 있다. 세계 지배를 위한 전투의 초점은 중국이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

