[WT논평] The battle for global dominance is centered on China (1)

One month into Trump 2.0, the global order is in turmoil. Shock, outrage and confusion ripple through diplomatic circles and financial markets. Yet, the real surprise is not what President Trump is doing but the world’s astonishment that he is doing exactly what he promised.



For those paying attention, the blueprint for Mr. Trump’s second administration has been clear for nearly 10 years.



Especially since the 2023-2024 election cycle, his messaging has been consistent: The existential struggle of our time is between the United States and an expansionist, revisionist Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



Its economy is more than 10 times bigger than Russia’s, whose ideological hostility toward the U.S. has been uncompromising, whose military and technological advancements have been shockingly menacing, and whose desire to dominate the world has been explicit.



Everything else ? diplomatic niceties, multilateral distractions in Europe and the Middle East, and the self-congratulatory pieties of the global elite ? must take a back seat to the defining mission of this administration: To break China’s grip on global power and restore democratic America’s dominance.



In Mr. Trump’s first term, China was designated the United States’ foremost national security threat. Yet, while aggressive, Trump 1.0’s strategy against China was hampered by intense efforts to survive domestic partisan attacks, largely compartmentalized within economic and trade policy and greatly impeded by the catastrophic contingency of China’s own making: the global COVID-19 scourge.



Trump 2.0 is different. With a resounding electoral victory, a deliverance from making unenforceable trade deals with Beijing and having survived the China pandemic, the gloves are off.

세계 지배를 위한 전투의 초점은 중국이다 (1) 마일스 유(후버연구소 객원연구원) 트럼프 2.0이 한 달로 접어든 가운데 세계의 질서는 혼란에 빠져 있다. 충격, 분노, 당혹감이 외교계와 금융시장에 파문을 일으키고 있다. 그러나 진정으로 놀라운 것은 트럼프 대통령이 하는 행동이 아니라 그가 약속한 것을 정확하게 이행하는 것에 대해 세계가 매우 놀라고 있다는 점이다. 주의를 기울이는 사람들에게는 트럼프 2기 행정부의 청사진이 근 10년 동안 뚜렷했다. 특히 2023년부터 2024년에 이르는 선거 주기 이후 그가 전한 메시지 내용은 변함이 없었다. 우리 시대의 생존이 걸린 투쟁은 미국과 팽창주의자이며 수정주의자인 중국공산당 사이에서 벌어지고 있다. 중국의 경제는 러시아보다 10배나 더 크고 미국을 향한 중국의 이념적인 적대감정은 단호했으며 중국의 군사 및 기술 발전은 충격을 줄 정도로 위협적이었고 중국의 세계 지배 욕망은 노골적이었다. 중국의 세계적 권력 장악을 깨뜨리고 민주적인 미국의 지배를 회복하는 이번 미국 행정부의 사명을 규정하는 것에 비하면, 미묘한 외교적인 세부 사항과 유럽 및 중동의 다면적인 각종 방해요소와 세계 지배층이 자축하는 여러 가지 독실한 태도 등 다른 모든 것은 부차적인 것이 되어야 한다. 트럼프의 대통령 1기 재임 때 중국은 미국의 최우선 국가안보 위협으로 지명되었다. 그러나 중국에 맞서는 트럼프 1.0의 공격적인 전략은 주로 경제 및 무역 정책 내부에서 세분화된 국내의 당파적인 각종 공격을 견디기 위한 극심한 노력 때문에 방해를 받았고 중국 자체에서 만들어진 재앙인 코로나 19의 세계적인 대유행 때문에 크게 지연되었다. 트럼프 2.0은 다르다. 압도적인 선거의 승리로, 베이징과의 시행이 불가능한 무역협상을 하는 것으로부터 구원을 받았고 중국이 초래한 코로나 19의 대유행에서 살아남았으며 이제는 싸울 준비가 되었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]