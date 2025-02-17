[WT논평] The world has changed (2)

Without reducing the federal deficit or putting the skids on U.S. investment and growth, Mr. Trump can’t reduce the trade deficit with just tariffs.



Tariffs targeted at China ? 60%, implemented in steps ? could work if he uses the proceeds to reduce the federal deficit. Otherwise, most of China’s lost exports would shift to places such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico.



Wider tariffs on trading partners Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Korea and Japan will weaken their economies, encourage retaliation, drive them into accommodating arrangements with Russia and China and ultimately leave America isolated with reduced markets for our technology products and growth prospects ? a poorer America.



Extending expiring provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is not a tax cut but merely sustaining the fiscal status quo. Any new tax breaks not financed by spending cuts, revenue from tariffs on Chinese goods or curtailing some of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s benefits would merely expand the budget and international trade deficits and stoke inflation.



Mr. Trump can repeal the law of gravity sooner than change those macroeconomic realities.



Economists have piled up mountains of studies allegedly showing that Mr. Trump’s first-term tariffs on China had negative consequences because they began with the premise that the current state of trade is based on comparative advantages and maximizes economic efficiency.



China protects its domestic market while subsidizing virtually every major export industry in one form or another and forcing its trade surpluses on the current accounts of other major economies.

세계는 변화했다 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예 경영학교수) 연방정부의 예산적자를 줄이거나 혹은 미국의 투자 및 성장을 방해하지 않고 트럼프가 단지 관세만으로 무역적자를 줄일 수는 없다. 중국을 겨냥하여 단계적으로 시행되는 60%의 관세는 만약 트럼프가 연방정부의 예산적자를 줄이는 절차를 사용할 경우에 효과를 발휘할 수 있다. 그렇지 않을 경우 중국이 잃게 되는 대부분의 수출은 베트남, 말레이시아, 멕시코 같은 다른 곳으로 이동하게 된다. 무역 상대국들인 캐나다, 멕시코, 유럽, 한국, 일본에 대한 관세 확대는 그 나라들의 경제를 약화시키고 보복을 부추기며 러시아 및 중국을 포용하는 관계의 재조정으로 그들을 몰아넣고 결국은 미국을 고립시키며 미국의 기술 제품 판매 시장 및 성장 전망을 축소시켜 미국을 더 가난하게 만들 것이다. 2017년의 세금 감면 및 일자리 법의 시한 만료되는 조항을 연장시키는 것은 세금 감면이 아니지만 단지 재정의 현상을 유지하는 것에 불과하다. 예산지출의 축소와 중국 상품에 대한 관세 혹은 세금 감면 및 일자리 법의 일부 축소로 얻는 수입으로 재정이 뒷받침되지 않는 모든 새로운 감세조치는 단지 예산과 국제무역 적자를 확대시켜 인플레를 부채질할 것이다. 트럼프는 그러한 매크로경제의 현실을 변화시키는 것보다 중력의 법칙을 없애는 것이 더 쉬울 수 있다. 현행 무역 상황이 비교우위 및 경제 효율 극대화에 기초를 두고 있다는 전제 아래 시작되었기 때문에 트럼프의 첫 번째 임기 중에 실시한 대중국 관세가 각종 부정적인 결과를 초래했다는 것을 보여준다고 일컬어지는 연구를 경제학자들이 산더미처럼 쌓아놓았다. 중국은 자국 국내시장을 보호하는 한편 여러 가지 형태로 모든 자기네 주요 수출산업에 사실상 보조금을 지급하고 자국의 무역흑자를 다른 주요 경제대국들의 경상수지에 강요하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △put the skids on:방해하다 △tax breaks:감세조치 △stoke:부추기다 △current accounts:경상수지

