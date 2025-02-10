[WT논평] Beijing’s goal is global hegemony (1)

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently delivered a speech full of communist triumphalism and ideological zeal. He touted the China plan as “an epic change the world hasn’t seen in a century,” a euphemism for his vision of a “Community of Common Destiny for Mankind.”



This lofty phrase is not about China’s national revival but a road map for global dominance. The Chinese Communist Party sees itself as the architect of a new world order in which Beijing writes the rules and silences dissent.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched the Institute for the Study of the Community of Common Destiny for Mankind. This institute is a propaganda machine designed to justify China’s ambitions while undermining liberal democracies.



Yet despite these overt signals, many in the West continue to misread Beijing’s intentions. Too many Western policymakers mistakenly view China as a nationalist regime focused on domestic revival. This misperception leads to accommodation, assuming China’s ambitions are limited to East Asia.



In reality, the “community of common destiny” is a blueprint for a global order dictated by Beijing ? where authoritarian values trump freedom, economic dependence enforces compliance and sovereignty is conditional on China’s approval. This is not a nationalist agenda but a calculated drive for global hegemony.



The biggest obstacle to China’s ambitions is the United States, not for any specific policy but because the U.S. embodies the liberal democratic order China seeks to dismantle.



China’s mission is to erode the current global order and replace it with a Beijing-centric system. Their rhetoric of “cooperation” and “win-win development” is merely a rhetorical veneer for the drive for domination.

중국의 목표는 세계 패권이다 (1) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 중국 국가주석 시진핑은 공산주의자의 승리주의와 이념적인 열성으로 가득 찬 연설을 최근에 했다. 그는 중국의 계획이 “세계가 1세기 동안 본 적이 없는 장대한 변화”라고 선전했는데 이는 그가 내세우는 “인류 공동운명체”라는 미래상을 완곡하게 표현한 것이다. 이 고상한 구절은 중국의 국가 부흥에 관한 것이 아니라 세계 지배를 향한 도로 지도다. 중국 공산당은 자신을 새로운 세계 질서의 건설자로 본다. 그 질서에서는 베이징이 규칙을 쓰고 반대의견을 침묵시킨다. 중국 외교부장 왕이는 인류 공동운명체 연구소를 출범시켰다. 이 연구소는 중국의 각종 야망을 정당화하는 한편 자유민주주의 국가들을 약화시키기 위해서 고안된 선전도구이다. 그러나 이런 노골적인 신호에도 불구하고 서방의 많은 사람은 베이징의 의도를 오인한다. 너무나 많은 서방의 정책 수립자들이 중국을 국내 부흥에 초점을 둔 민족주의 정권으로 잘못 본다. 이 오해는 중국의 야망이 동아시아에만 국한됐다는 가정과 중국 포용을 유도한다. 사실상 “공동운명체”는 베이징이 명령하는 세계 질서의 청사진이다. 거기서는 독재자의 가치관이 자유에 승리하고 경제적인 의존이 복종을 강요하며 주권은 중국의 승인을 조건으로 한다. 이것은 민족주의 정책 목표가 아니라 세계 패권을 위한 계산된 운동이다. 중국의 야망을 가로막은 최대의 장애물은 미국인데 어떤 특정한 미국의 정책 때문이 아니라 중국이 해체하려 드는 자유민주주의 질서를 미국이 구현하고 있기 때문이다. 중국의 임무는 현재의 세계 질서를 잠식하고 그것을 베이징 중심의 체제로 바꾸는 것이다. 그들의 “협력”과 “윈윈 개발”이란 과장된 발언은 중국 지배를 추진하는 운동을 눈가림하는 겉치장에 불과하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △triumphalism:승리주의 △zeal:열의, 열성 △tout:홍보하다 △epic:장대한, 방대한, 서사시적인

