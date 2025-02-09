[WT논평] Syria faces a moment of peril and opportunity

The U.S. it is waiting to normalize relations with Syria’s new rulers until they are tested, proving their tolerance to religious and ethnic minorities - Kurds, Alawites and Christians, including Armenians.

They must also demonstrate independence from the Syrian Democratic Army, a hard-line Turkish-backed militia that vows to slaughter American allies, Kurds and moderate Sunni Arabs fighting ISIS.

ISIS may be on the back foot in Syria and Iraq, but it is not vanquished. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens a cross-border attack against Syrian Kurds, whose members he views as terrorists because of their ties to the PKK.

Syrian Kurds espouse grassroots democracy, women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability, which benefit all Syrians equitably.

Geographic decentralization is also the basis for improved relations between ethnic and religious communities. They advocates three dimensions of decentralization: political, administrative and financial, alongside a comprehensive reform plan.

There’s a lot to do. Syria needs a new constitution with a bill of rights. It must establish truth-telling or accountability for Mr. Assad’s crimes. National unity is paramount to ensure the central government’s critical role.

Turkey may object to decentralization in Syria, lest it inspires its own Kurdish and Alawite minorities to seek something similar.

Syria faces a moment of peril and opportunity. A discreet transition can help limit Islamist extremism in Syria.

시리아는 위기와 기회의 순간에 직면했다 데이비드 L 필립스(조지타운대 조교수) 미국은 시리아의 새로운 통치자들과의 관계 정상화를, 그들이 검증될 때까지 기다리고 있다. 그들이 쿠르드족, 이슬람 알라위트파 교도, 기독인들과 아르메니아인들을 포함하는 종교 및 인종의 소수파에 대한 관용을 증명할 때까지 기다리고 있다. 그들은 또한 터키가 지원하는 강경파 민병대인 시리아 민주군으로부터 독립된 상태란 것도 입증해야 한다. 시리아 민주군은 미국의 동맹 세력인 쿠르드족과 온건한 이슬람 수니파 아랍인을 학살하겠다고 맹세한다. 쿠르드족과 수니 아랍인들은 이슬람국가와 싸우고 있다. 이슬람국가는 시리아와 이라크에서 수세에 몰려 있을지 모르나 완전히 파괴되지는 않았다. 터키 대통령 레제프 타이이프 에르도안은 국경선을 넘어서 시리아 쿠르드족을 공격하겠다고 위협하고 있다. 그는 시리아 쿠르드족이 쿠르드노동자당(PKK)과 맺고 있는 관계로 인해서 시리아 쿠르드족을 테러분자로 간주한다. 시리아 쿠르드족은 풀뿌리 민주주의, 여성의 권리 부여, 환경의 지속적 유지를 지지하고 있는데 이런 자세는 모든 시리아인들에게 평등하게 이익이 된다. 지리적인 지방분권화 또한 인종 및 종교의 소수파 공동체들 사이의 관계를 개선하는 기초다. 그들은 3가지 지방분권화를 옹호한다. 즉 포괄적인 개혁 프로그램과 더불어 정치, 행정, 재정의 분권화를 지지한다. 현재 할 일이 많다. 시리아는 권리장전을 갖춘 새 헌법이 필요하다. 시리아는 아사드의 각종 범죄에 대한 진실 규명이나 혹은 책임 추궁을 확립할 필요가 있다. 국가의 통일은 중앙정부의 중요한 역할을 보장하는 데 매우 중요하다. 터키는 시리아의 지방분권화에 반대할 가능성이 있다. 자국의 소수민족인 쿠르드족과 알라위트파 무슬림들이 비슷한 지방분권화를 추구하도록 부추기지 않도록 하기 위해서다. 시리아는 위기와 기회의 순간에 직면해 있다. 신중한 변화가 시리아의 이슬람 극단주의를 제한하도록 도울 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]