[WT논평] The road to hell is paved with good intentions

In Africa, Muslims are waging war on the continent’s Christian population. The pope is silent on the persecution of Christians, Buddhists and Muslim Uyghurs in China and Tibet.



I don’t think Pope Francis is an antisemite in the classic sense. He is anti-Western and views Israel as an extension of European colonialism. The pope invariably sides with people in developing countries, regardless of whether their cause is just.



The pope, who grew up in Peronist Argentina, is unwavering in his opposition to capitalism. He has attacked the global economic system as based on “a god of money” and has called for the “radical rejection” of market economies.



Winston Churchill once remarked: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.”



Poverty and injustice are always greatest in nations that have followed the pope’s advice and repudiated the market economy. After six decades of communism, Cuba is importing sugar. After years of hyperinflation, corruption and misery, the pope’s native Argentina has embraced the free market through its new president.



Pope Francis has said that while “Marxist ideology is wrong … I have met many Marxists in my life who are good people.”



In Soviet Russia, these good people engineered the famines that killed millions. In China, the Great Leap Forward killed tens of millions, and in Cambodia, 3.3 million died in the killing fields. All are a testament to Marxist benevolence.



It’s said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. The construction crew includes good Marxists.

지옥 가는 길은 선의로 포장되어 있다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 아프리카에서는 무슬림들이 이 대륙의 기독교 인구를 상대로 전쟁을 벌이고 있다. 교황은 중국과 티베트의 기독교인들과 불교인들 및 무슬림 위구르인들의 박해에 침묵을 지킨다. 프란치스코 교황이 고전적 의미에서 반유대주의자라고 필자는 생각하지 않는다. 그는 서방에 반대하고 이스라엘을 유럽 식민주의의 연장으로 간주한다. 교황은 개발도상 국가들의 주민들의 편을 한결같이 들고 있는데 그들의 명분이 옳은지 여부와 상관없이 그렇게 한다. 페론주의가 지배했던 아르헨티나에서 자란 교황은 자본주의에 확고한 반대 입장을 취하고 있다. 그는 세계의 경제 체제가 “신의 돈”에 바탕을 두고 있다고 공격하면서 시장경제를 “철저히 거부할 것”을 촉구했다. 윈스턴 처칠은 전에 이런 견해를 표명했다. “자본주의의 본질적인 악덕은 축복의 불평등한 분배다. 사회주의의 본질적인 미덕은 빈곤의 평등한 분배다.” 교황의 충고를 따라서 시장경제를 거부한 나라들 속에서 빈곤과 불공정이 항상 가장 컸다. 60년 동안의 공산주의 뒤에 쿠바는 설탕을 수입하고 있다. 여러 해에 걸친 초고도 인플레와 부패 및 빈곤 뒤에 교황의 모국 아르헨티나는 새로운 대통령을 통해서 자유 시장을 포용했다. 프란치스코 교황은 이렇게 말했다. “마르크스 이념은 잘못되었다…” 하지만 “나는 내 인생에서 많은 마르크스주의자를 만났는데 그들은 선한 사람들이다.” 구소련에서 이런 선한 사람들이 계획적으로 기근을 일으켜 수백만 명을 죽였다. 중국에서는 대약진운동이 수천만 명을 죽였고 캄보디아에서는 330만명이 킬링필드에서 죽었다. 모두 마르크스주의자들의 자비를 보여주는 증거다. 지옥으로 가는 길은 선한 의도로 포장되어 있다는 속담이 있다. 건설 인부들 가운데는 선한 마르크스주의자들이 포함된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

