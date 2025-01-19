Political and other prognosticators are busy predicting the future, as usual. Never mind calculating how wrong they have been in the past. Our desire to know what’s coming sometimes overcomes sound thinking.



Recall the number of times climate alarmists predicted we would either freeze or burn to death by certain dates and religious mouthpieces forecasting the end of the world on dates that failed to materialize.



More can be learned from the past than by trying to predict the future. As Doris Day sang “The future’s not ours to see.”



Sound economic and moral principles were taught in schools in 1925, but not so much today. Many feign surprise at the inevitable results. Who decided right and wrong are individually determined?



Some future events were predictable if only people had paid attention. The “Roaring ’20s” focused on profit and pleasure, overlooking the rise to power of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and the coming dictator of Germany, Adolf Hitler, His book “Mein Kampf” should have warned the world about his goals.



Those included world domination and the elimination of the Jewish people. Why don’t we listen and act accordingly when evil people announce what they intend to do?



Humiliated by its defeat in World War I, in 1925, Germany agreed to its borders with France and Belgium and announced its intention to apply for membership in the League of Nations. Neither the league nor the Germans’ promise would last long.



Given the economic challenges to come, along with a second world war that killed more than 400,000 Americans, the “roar” of 1925 would soon be drowned out by the roar of global conflict.



What can we learn from history in 2025? We will soon find out.

2025년 우리는 역사에서 무엇을 배울 수 있을까 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 정치계와 다른 예언자들은 늘 그렇듯이 미래를 예측하느라 바쁘다. 과거에 그들의 계산이 얼마나 틀렸는지 개의치 말자. 장차 무엇이 닥쳐올 것인지 알고 싶어 하는 우리의 욕구는 때때로 건전한 사고를 압도한다. 기후에 대해 지나치게 불필요한 걱정을 하는 사람들이 어느 특정한 날짜에 우리가 얼거나 불에 탈 것이라고 예언했던 시기들과 실현되지 않은 세계 종말의 날을 예언했던 종교의 대변자들을 회상해 보라. 미래를 예측하려는 시도보다는 과거로부터 우리는 더 많은 것을 배울 수 있다. 도리스 데이가 노래했듯이 “미래는 우리가 알 수 없는 것이다.” 1925년에는 건전한 경제 및 윤리의 여러 원칙이 학교에서 교육되었으나 오늘날은 별로 그렇지 않다. 많은 사람이 그에 따른 각종 불가피한 결과에 놀란 척한다. 옳고 그름이 개인적으로 정해진다고 누가 판정했는가. 사람들이 주의만 기울였다면 지난날 몇몇 미래의 사태는 예측이 가능했다. ‘격동의 20년대’는 이윤과 쾌락에 초점을 맞추어 이탈리아의 파시스트 독재자 베니토 무솔리니의 권력 장악과 독일의 독재자 아돌프 히틀러의 등장을 간과했다. 히틀러의 책 ‘나의 투쟁’은 그의 여러 가지 목표를 세계에 경고했어야 마땅했다. 그의 목표들 가운데는 세계 지배와 유대 민족 제거가 포함되었다. 사악한 인간들이 무엇을 하려고 의도하는지 선언할 때 우리가 그에 따라 귀를 기울이고 행동에 나서지 않는 까닭은 무엇인가. 제1차 세계대전의 패배로 굴욕을 당한 독일은 프랑스 및 벨기에와의 국경선에 동의했고 국제연맹 회원국 가입을 신청하겠다는 뜻을 발표했다. 국제연맹과 독일 양자의 약속은 오래가지 않았다. 40만명 이상의 미국인들이 살해된 제2차 세계대전과 더불어 닥쳐올 여러 가지 경제적 과제에 비추어볼 때 1925년의 ‘격동’은 세계적 무력충돌의 격랑 속에 곧 파묻히게 된다. 우리는 2025년에 역사로부터 무엇을 배울 수 있을까. 우리는 오래지 않아 알게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

