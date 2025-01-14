[WT논평] Xi is worried about Trump’s plans (2)

The data show they never fully delivered on his promised factory jobs. Nor did they provoke the avalanche of inflation that critics feared.



Factory jobs in America are hard to come by when all the factories have been closed and the manufacturing operations shipped to China.



But at least Trump was making the call for a return to U.S. dominance in the production sector. At least he was making moves toward that end.



Team Biden ― as with Team Barack Obama ― did little to nothing to shut down China’s growing economic influences, but rather opened doors wider for the country’s communists to grow their revenues and exert influences around the world.



Can you say green agendas? Can you say environmental regulations? How about climate change?



Trump’s promised tariffs may not magically return the manufacturing sector to America overnight. They may not flip the switch on America’s bloated consumerism into productivity.



But they will send an “America First” message to those nations, particularly China, that have grown their economies at America’s expense ― literally and figuratively.



The more America has moved away from manufacturing, the more America has harmed its economy, its national security, its sovereignty. Four years isn’t enough time to win all that back.



But four years is enough time to send a message that America wants all that back. Four years is enough time to demand the respect from other nations that America lost under the Biden administration.



Xi is concerned. Xi is worried about the “uncertainties” of Trump’s economic and political plans. Trump hasn’t even been sworn in, yet.

시진핑은 트럼프의 계획을 걱정한다 (2) 체릴 첨리(칼럼니스트) 트럼프의 관세가 공장 일자리에 관한 약속을 결코 충분히 이행하지 않은 것을 자료가 보여준다. 관세는 비판자들이 두려워했던 대대적인 인플레 사태를 유발하지 않았다. 모든 공장이 문을 닫고 제조업 공정이 중국으로 이전된 지금 미국에서 공장 일자리를 구하기는 어렵다. 그러나 적어도 트럼프는 생산 부문의 미국 지배를 되돌릴 것을 촉구하고 있었다. 적어도 그는 그런 목적을 향해서 움직이고 있었다. 버락 오바마 팀과 더불어 조 바이든 팀은 중국의 증가하는 각종 경제적 영향을 정지시키기 위한 조치를 별로 안 취했거나 전혀 안 취했을 뿐만 아니라 오히려 중국 공산주의자들이 수입을 늘리고 전 세계적으로 영향력을 행사하도록 문을 더 활짝 열었다. 당신은 녹색 어젠다를 말할 수 있는가. 당신은 환경 규제를 말할 수 있는가. 기후 변화에 대해서는 어떤가. 트럼프의 관세 약속은 제조업 부문을 하룻밤 사이에 마법처럼 미국으로 되돌리지는 못할 것이다. 그가 약속하는 관세는 스위치를 돌리듯이 미국의 부풀어 오른 소비지상주의를 생산성으로 바꾸지 못할 것이다. 하지만 그런 관세는 “미국우선주의” 메시지를, 사실적으로 그리고 비유적으로 미국을 희생해 자기네 경제를 성장시킨 다른 나라들 특히 중국에 보낼 것이다. 미국이 제조업에서 더 멀어질수록 미국은 자국의 경제와 국가안보 및 주권에 더 많은 해를 끼쳤다. 그 모든 것을 되찾기에 4년은 충분한 시간이 아니다. 그러나 4년은 미국이 그 모든 것을 되찾기를 원한다는 메시지를 보내기에는 충분한 시간이다. 4년은 미국이 바이든 행정부 아래서 상실한 존경을 다른 나라들에 요구하기에 충분한 시간이다. 시진핑은 우려한다. 그는 트럼프의 경제 및 정치 계획으로 인한 “불확실성”에 대해 걱정한다. 트럼프는 아직 취임하기도 전이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

