[WT논평] Putin will abandon North Korea (2)

North Korea is reportedly providing artillery shells, ballistic missiles and over 10,000 special forces troops to Russia. In return, Russia is likely to provide North Korea with food aid and energy assistance, with likely assistance to North Korea’s satellite and nuclear programs.



But when the war in Ukraine ends, a heavily sanctioned Russia will likely walk away from North Korea, as it did in 1995 when Moscow renounced the 1961 treaty with North Korea and as it just did with Mr. Assad.



History has a way of repeating itself, and it should be self-evident to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Mr. Putin is using North Korea for military assistance in his war in Ukraine. Once North Korea ceases to be of value to Mr. Putin, North Korea will have to find its own way.



And that way isn’t relying on Mr. Putin and Russia. Mr. Kim was correct in meeting with then-President Donald Trump in Singapore, Hanoi and the DMZ.



He was correct in pursuing the goal his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather Kim Il Sung pursued: normal diplomatic relations with the U.S. North Korea pursued that objective for over 30 years,



Mr. Kim, his father and his grandfather knew that normal relations with the U.S. would permit North Korea to receive significant economic development assistance as a legitimate member of the international community.



Today, North Korea is heavily sanctioned and is aiding Russia, a pariah state, with its war of aggression in Ukraine. Dealing with a fickle Mr. Putin, who will abandon North Korea as his predecessors did, is not in North Korea’s interest.



Eventually, returning to negotiations with the Trump administration would be in North Korea’s best interest.

푸틴은 북한을 버릴 것이다(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 한은 러시아에 포탄과 탄도미사일 및 1만명이 넘는 특수부대 병력을 제공한 것으로 알려지고 있다. 그 대가로 러시아는 북한에 식량을 원조하고 에너지를 지원하며 북한의 인공위성과 핵 계획을 도와줄 가능성이 있다. 그러나 우크라이나에서 전쟁이 끝났을 때 많은 제재를 받는 러시아는 모스크바가 북한과의 1961년 조약을 1995년에 포기하고 방금 아사드와 그랬던 것처럼 북한의 곁을 떠날 가능성이 있다. 역사는 흔히 반복하는 경향이 있으며 푸틴이 자신의 우크라이나 전쟁에 대한 군사지원을 위해서 북한을 이용하고 있다는 것이 북한 지도자 김정은에게 자명해야 할 것이다. 푸틴에게 일단 북한이 가치 없게 될 때면 북한은 자기 길을 스스로 찾지 않을 수 없게 될 것이다. 그리고 그 길은 푸틴과 러시아에 의존하는 길이 아니다. 김정은이 싱가포르와 하노이 및 비무장지대(DMZ)에서 도널드 트럼프 당시 대통령을 만난 것은 올바른 조치였다. 그가 자기 아버지 김정일과 할아버지 김일성이 좇았던 목표를 추구한 것은 올바른 조치였다. 즉 미국과의 외교관계 정상화를 추구한 것은 옳았다. 북한은 그 목표를 30년 이상 추구했다. 김정일과 그의 아버지 및 그의 할아버지는 미국과의 관계 정상화가 북한이 국제사회의 정당한 구성원으로서 중요한 경제개발 원조를 받도록 허용하리란 것을 알았다. 오늘날 북한은 많은 제재를 받고 있으며 국제적으로 따돌림을 받는 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 전쟁을 돕고 있다. 그의 전임자가 그랬듯이 북한을 버리게 될 변덕스러운 푸틴과 거래하는 것은 북한에 이익이 되지 않는다. 결국 트럼프 행정부와의 협상으로 복귀하는 것이 북한에 최선의 이익이 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △legitimate:합법적인, 정당한 △fickle:변덕스러운

