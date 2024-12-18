[WT논평] A chance to restructure the Middle East

In Syria, rebels recognized the unique opportunity recent developments presented. Late last month, they attacked the armed forces of longtime dictator Bashar Assad in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city. Those forces turned tail and ran. The rebels then marched south and on Sunday, they took Damascus, the Syrian capital.



Hezbollah did not ride to Mr. Assad’s rescue. Nor did Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.



The Iranian leader Khamenei decided not to risk his own troops or those of his Shiite militias in Iraq.



The defeat of the dynastic Syrian dictator, responsible for the slaughter of half a million of his countrymen and the displacement of millions more, deserves celebration, as does the cracking of Mr. Khamenei’s imperialist project.



But in our world, there are no permanent victories. Remember the excitement over the Arab Spring? And who did not think that, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia would have decent governments?



Of the many Syrian rebel groups now vying for power, the strongest is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. It is supported by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey. Mr. Erdogan is also a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. He recently said Western civilization will collapse.



While it’s too soon to say who will rule Syria, a land once known as the “cradle of civilization,” over the months and years ahead, the Israelis are shaping the environment. More specifically, they are demilitarizing Syria.



The fall of the Assad regime and the fracturing of Mr. Khamenei’s anti-American and anti-Israeli axis have created a chance to restructure the Middle East.

중동을 재구축할 기회 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 시리아에서 반군은 최근 상황이 제공한 독보적인 기회를 알아챘다. 지난달 하순 그들은 시리아 제2의 도시인 알레포에서 장기집권한 독재자 바샤르 알아사드의 무장병력을 공격했다. 아사드의 군대는 도망쳤다. 반군은 이어 남쪽으로 진군하여 일요일에는 시리아 수도 다마스쿠스를 점령했다. 헤즈볼라는 아사드 구조에 나서지 않았다. 러시아 독재자 블라디미르 푸틴도 안 나섰다. 이란 지도자 하메네이는 자국 군대나 혹은 그의 이라크 내 시아파 민병대 병력을 위태롭게 하지 않기로 결정했다. 자기 국민 50만명을 학살하고 추가로 100만명의 난민을 발생시킨 책임이 있는 시리아의 세습 독재자의 패배는, 하메네이의 제국주의 계획의 파탄과 마찬가지로 축하할 만한 일이다. 그러나 우리의 세계에서는 영원한 승리는 없다. 아랍의 봄으로 흥분했던 것을 기억하는가. 그리고 소련이 붕괴된 다음 러시아에 품위 있는 정부가 들어설 것이라고 생각하지 않았던 사람이 있는가. 현재 권력 장악을 다투는 수많은 시리아 반군 단체 가운데서 가장 강력한 단체가 하야트타흐리르알샴(HTS)이다. 레제프 타이이프 에르도안 터키 대통령이 이 단체를 지원하고 있다. 에르도안은 또한 무슬림 형제단과 하마스 지원자이기도 하다. 그는 서방 문명이 붕괴할 것이라고 최근에 말했다. 과거 “문명의 요람”으로 알려졌던 시리아를 몇 달이나 몇 년 뒤 누가 통치할 것인지 말하는 것은 시기상조인 가운데 이스라엘 사람들이 환경을 만들고 있다. 더욱 구체적으로 말하면, 그들은 시리아를 무장해제시키고 있다. 아사드 정권의 몰락과 하메네이의 반미, 반이스라엘 축의 균열이 중동 재구축의 기회를 만들었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

