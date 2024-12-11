[WT논평] Containment policy aginst China (3)

In Asia, similar reasoning keeps the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which only pushes nations such as Malaysia and Indonesia closer to China.



U.S. trade with China continues to grow, even though its share of U.S. imports has declined. And this robust commerce supports China’s growth and America’s vulnerabilities - we are terribly dependent on the Middle Kingdom, for example, for the processing of the minerals and metals needed to build EV batteries.



It’s time to abandon the notion that Ukraine can oust the Russians and stop bleeding U.S. and European munitions’ stockpiles without the aircraft and missile systems necessary to establish control of the skies over Ukraine and destroy critical targets in Russia. We have lots of options if Moscow threatens nuclear retaliation.



We must also abandon our “one size fits all” approach to trade and industrial policy.



The U.S. should embrace free trade with the U.K. and Europe and reenter the TPP while imposing a more robust tariff regime on China. We can’t end import dependence overnight, but we could require import licenses that gradually rebalance trade.



U.S. imports from China exceed exports by 2.3 to 1. The Commerce Department could gradually reduce the ratio to 1-to-1 over several years.



The rising cost of imports from China would also accelerate the growth of U.S. imports from alternative sources in Asia and strengthen their ability to purchase U.S. products through the TPP.



This would slow China’s growth and shift that progress to domestic industries and more friendly nations.

중국에 대한 봉쇄정책 (3) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예경영학 교수) 아시아에서 비슷한 논리가 미국을 환태평양경제동반자협정에서 배제하고 있는데 이는 말레이시아와 인도네시아 같은 나라들을 중국과 더 밀착시킬 뿐이다. 미국의 중국 제품 수입 비율이 줄어들고 있음에도 불구하고 미국과 중국의 무역은 계속 늘어나고 있다. 그리고 이런 왕성한 상업 활동은 중국이 성장하고 미국이 여러 가지로 취약해지는 것을 돕는다. 예를 들어, 우리는 전기차량 배터리 제조에 필요한 여러 가지 광물과 금속의 가공을 중국에 극심하게 의존한다. 이제 우크라이나가 러시아 사람들을 몰아낼 수 있다는 관념을 버릴 때다. 또 우크라이나 하늘의 제공권을 확립하고 러시아 내부의 중요한 표적들을 파괴하는 데 필요한 항공기 및 미사일 체제가 없는 상황에서 미국 및 유럽이 비축한 탄약을 쥐어짜는 짓을 그만둘 때이다. 모스크바가 핵으로 보복하겠다고 협박할 경우 우리는 다수의 선택 방안을 갖고 있다. 우리는 또한 무역과 산업 정책 면에서 “모든 것에 두루 적용되는” 접근 방식을 버려야 한다. 미국은 영국 및 유럽과의 자유무역을 받아들이고 환태평양경제동반자협정에 다시 가입하는 한편 중국에 대한 더욱 왕성한 관세 체제를 부과해야 한다. 우리는 하룻밤 사이에 수입 의존을 끝낼 수 없지만 점진적으로 무역의 균형을 다시 회복시키는 수입 허가제를 의무화할 수 있다. 미국의 대중국 수입은 2.3대 1의 비율로 수출을 능가한다. 미국 상무부는 그 비율을 앞으로 몇 년 동안 1대 1로 차츰 낮출 수 있다. 상승하는 중국으로부터의 수입 비용은 또한 아시아 내의 대체 수입원들로부터의 수입 증가를 촉진하고 그런 수입원들이 환태평양경제동반자협정을 통해서 미국 제품을 구입하는 능력을 강화할 것이다. 이것은 중국의 성장을 둔화시키고 그 과정을 각종 국내 산업과 더욱 우호적인 나라들로 돌릴 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

