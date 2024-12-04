[WT논평] What Zhuhai Air Show has taught us

This latest Zhuhai Air Show has taught us that Western aircraft will no longer dominate China’s domestic airliner market, and Western arms and military aircraft will soon face stiffer competition in international military sales. It should have also taught the West that its technological edge has eroded.



Western corporations invested in China, providing employment to China’s growing class of educated people. Western factories introduced manufacturing processes and technologies three to five generations ahead of China’s, which still used machine tools from the 1930s and ’40s.



The most important of these were the airframe, information technology and machine tool factories introduced in the late ’90s.



Starting in the late 1980s, Beijing asked its students abroad to copy publicly available research papers on aircraft, ships and submarine designs, systems and technology, and those concerning basic scientific research. The cyber-espionage campaign came later, shortly before or after 2000.



Those favoring China’s trade and engagement with the regime made excuses for China’s intellectual property theft, accepting the explanation that their legal system was catching up.



Western commercial aircraft manufacturers outsourced some of their component production to China. They didn’t realize they were selling their competitive advantage or were too shortsighted to care.



The aircraft designs may reflect open source, cyber-espionage and intellectual property theft.



It is apparent China intends to challenge Western air, ground and naval superiority at some future date. The West ignores that intention at its peril.

주하이 에어쇼가 우리에게 가르친 것 칼 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 최근 주하이 에어쇼는 서방의 항공기가 더는 중국 국내 여객기 시장을 지배하지 않을 것이며 서방의 무기와 군사 항공기가 오래지 않아 국제 군사 판매에서 더욱 강력한 경쟁에 직면하리란 점을 우리에게 가르쳤다. 이번 에어쇼는 또한 서방의 기술적인 우위가 잠식되었다는 사실도 서방세계에 가르쳤다. 서방의 기업들은 중국에 투자했고 중국의 늘어나는 교육받은 계층 사람들에게 일자리를 제공했다. 서방의 공장들은, 여전히 1930년대와 1940년대의 기계공구를 사용했던 중국에 3세대 내지 5세대 앞선 제조 공정과 기술을 소개했다. 이런 것들 가운데서 가장 중요한 것은 1990년대 말에 도입된 비행기 기체, 정보기술, 기계공구 공장이었다. 1980년대 말에 시작한 베이징은 해외에 나간 자국 학생들에게 항공기, 선박, 잠수함 설계 및 시스템과 기술 및 기본 과학 연구와 관련된 공개적으로 입수 가능한 연구보고서를 복사하라고 요구했다. 사이버 간첩 활동은 나중에 시작됐는데 2000년 직전과 직후였다. 중국의 무역과 정권 포용을 지지한 사람들은 중국의 법률제도가 따라잡고 있다는 설명을 받아들이면서 중국의 지적 재산 도둑질을 용서해 주었다. 서방의 상업용 항공기 제조업체들은 그들의 부품 생산 가운데 일부를 중국에 외주를 주었다. 그들은 자기네가 경쟁의 우위를 팔아먹고 있다는 사실을 알아차리지 못했거나 혹은 너무나 근시안적이어서 그런 사태에 주의를 기울이지 않았다. 항공기 설계는 오픈소스, 사이버 간첩행위, 지적 재산 도둑질을 반영할 가능성이 있다. 중국이 장차 언젠가 서방의 항공, 지상, 해상의 우위에 도전할 심산이 분명하다. 서방이 그 의도를 무시하는 것은 위험을 자초하는 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

