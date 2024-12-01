[WT논평] The possibility of another war on the Korean Peninsula(1)

In China, there are no elections permitting the people to elect their representatives and their leader, Xi Jinping. Nonetheless, China criticizes our democratic system where the people make these leadership decisions.



The same can be said for Russia with its bogus elections, Iran with its ruling theocracy and North Korea with the ruling Kim dynasty.



The New York Times recently asserted that “the relative stability on domestic and international affairs during the past four years is about to be gone, replaced by a volatile president who often operates without regard to national precedent.”



Russia’s war in Ukraine continues into its third year, reportedly with over 1 million casualties on both sides. China continues trying to intimidate Taiwan with naval and air military exercises mimicking a blockade.



Chinese naval exercises are an effort to restrict freedom of navigation in international waters in the South China Sea, most recently directed at the Philippines and that nation’s sovereignty over Second Thomas Shoal, according to a finding from the U.N. arbitral tribunal.



Iranian leader Ali Khamenei’s stated goal is to eradicate Israel. Iran’s support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen is part of Iran’s strategy to confront and eventually eliminate Israel.



The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, in which more than 1,200 men, women and children were killed and 254 hostages were taken, has inflamed the region, with Israel confronting Iran and attempting to destroy Hamas while also taking on Hezbollah and the Houthis.



Efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have failed amid concern that hostilities could escalate and engulf the region in war.

한반도에서 또 한 차례 전쟁 가능성 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 중국에서는 주민들이 자기네 대표자들과 그들의 지도자인 시진핑을 선출하도록 허용하는 선거가 없다. 그럼에도 불구하고 중국은, 주민들이 이러한 지도부 결정을 하는 민주적인 우리의 제도를 비판한다. 가짜 선거제도를 가진 러시아, 신정통치 체제를 가진 이란, 김정일의 세습 지배체제를 가진 북한에 대해서도 동일한 이야기를 할 수 있다. 뉴욕타임스는 “미국 국내 및 국제 문제들이 지난 4년 동안 비교적 안정되었던 상태가 사라지고 종종 국가의 선례에 구애받지 않고 정치를 운영하는 변덕스러운 대통령으로 바뀌기 직전”이라고 최근 주장했다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 벌이는 전쟁은 3년째 계속되고 있으며 양측에서 100만명이 넘는 사상자가 발생한 것으로 알려졌다. 중국은 모의 봉쇄 작전을 위한 해군과 공군 훈련으로 계속 대만을 협박하려고 시도한다. 유엔 중재재판소가 발견한 사실에 따르면, 중국 해군이 벌인 일련의 훈련은 남중국해의 국제 수역 내에서 항해의 자유를 제한하기 위한 노력이며 가장 최근에는 필리핀과 필리핀의 세컨드 토머스 암초에 대한 영유권을 겨냥했다. 이란 지도자 알리 하메네이가 공언한 목표는 이스라엘을 근절하는 것이다. 이란이 가자지구의 하마스, 레바논의 헤즈볼라, 예멘의 후티반군을 지원하는 것은 이스라엘과 대결하여 결국 이스라엘을 제거하기 위한 이란의 전략의 일부다. 2023년 10월7일에 하마스가 이스라엘을 공격하여 1200명 이상의 남자, 여자, 어린이가 살해되고 254명의 인질이 붙잡혔으며 해당 지역의 정세를 악화시켰고 또한 이스라엘이 헤즈볼라 및 후티반군과 대결하는 가운데 이란과 대립하고 하마스를 파괴하려고 시도했다. 계속되는 적대행위가 전쟁을 확대해 해당 지역을 집어삼킬 수 있다는 우려 속에 가자에서 휴전에 도달하려는 일련의 노력은 실패했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]