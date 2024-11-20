[WT논평] Western leaders think that peace, like cheese, can be processed

Vladimir Putin firmly believes his war of conquest against Ukraine is winnable. In China, Xi Jinping has told his military to be prepared to wage war by 2027. His goal is to conquer Taiwan, a democratic society that doesn’t want to be crushed under a communist jackboot.



Iran’s dictator, Ali Khamenei, has been fighting a war against Israel for years ― primarily using Arab militias in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. He aims to eradicate Israel and establish a modern Muslim empire that will end the global preeminence of the United States.



It’s disappointing that so many Western political and thought leaders tell themselves that our enemies just have “grievances” that we must “address.” They think that peace, like cheese, can be processed.



The quaint notion that there are “no military solutions,” only “diplomatic solutions,” doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. It’s after the military defeat of an enemy that diplomats can be most useful, building political structures atop the rubble. That’s how World War II ended.



Now consider the next war the U.S. fought on the Korean Peninsula (1950-1953). It culminated in a cease-fire, an armistice, a stalemate.



After that came decades of negotiations intended to prevent the dynastic dictatorship in North Korea from acquiring nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them. Deals were cut. All of those deals failed.



Mr. Kim Jong Un has sent 10,000 troops to help Mr. Putin conquer Ukraine. In return, there is a “high chance,” that Mr. Kim will ask Mr. Putin for technology useful for making tactical nukes or improving ICBMs.

서방 지도자들은 평화가 치즈처럼 가공될 수 있다고 생각한다 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단 총재) 블라디미르 푸틴은 우크라이나를 상대로 한 그의 정복전쟁에서 승리할 수 있을 것이라고 믿는다. 중국에서는 시진핑이 자기 군대에 2027년까지 전쟁 수행을 준비하라고 지시했다. 그의 목표는, 공산주의 군화에 압살당하기를 원치 않는 민주사회인 대만을 이기는 것이다. 이란의 독재자 알리 하메네이는 가자, 레바논, 시리아, 이라크, 예멘의 아랍 민병대를 주로 이용하여 이스라엘에 대항하는 전쟁을 여러 해 동안 치르고 있다. 그가 노리는 것은 이스라엘을 뿌리 뽑고 미국의 세계적인 발군의 위치를 끝낼 현대판 무슬림 제국을 세우는 것이다. 너무나 많은 서방의 정치 및 사상의 지도자들이, 우리가 “해결할” 필요가 있는 “불만”을 단지 우리의 적들이 품고 있을 뿐이라고 되뇌는 것은 실망스러운 일이다. 그들은 평화가 치즈처럼 가공될 수 있다고 생각한다. “군사적 해결방법”은 없고 오직 “외교적 해결방법”만 있다는 진기한 관념은 면밀한 검토를 견디지 못한다. 폐허의 잔재 위에 정치적 구조를 만드는 일에 외교관들이 가장 유용하게 쓰일 수 있는 것은 적의 군사적 패배 다음이다. 제2차 세계대전은 그렇게 끝났다. 이제 미국이 한반도에서 치른 다음 전쟁(1950∼1953)을 고려해 보자. 한국전쟁은 교착상태에서 휴전이 되어 정전협정으로 끝났다. 그 뒤 북한의 세습독재 체제가 핵무기 및 이를 운반하는 미사일을 입수하는 것을 막기 위한 의도에서 수십 년에 걸친 협상이 뒤따랐다. 몇 차례 합의가 이루어졌다. 그 모든 합의는 실패했다. 푸틴이 우크라이나를 정복하는 것을 돕기 위해 김정은은 1만명의 병력을 러시아에 파견했다. 병력 파견의 대가로 김정은이 전술 핵무기 제조나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개량에 유용한 기술을 푸틴에게 요청할 “높은 가능성이” 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

