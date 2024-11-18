[WT 논평] Peaceful reunification is no longer North Korea’s goal (2)

The Six-Party Talks ended in 2009 because of North Korea’s efforts to deny nuclear monitors access to suspected highly enriched uranium sites. In March 2010, North Korea used a miniature submarine to sink a South Korean corvette, the Cheonan, killing 46 sailors.



In November 2010, North Korea shelled South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island at the Northern Limit Line established by the U.N. separating South and North Korea in the West Sea.



There is a pattern with North Korea: When developments are in its favor, it behaves reasonably. When developments are not in its favor, it is hostile.



North Korea is threatening to preemptively use nuclear weapons if it perceives a threat to the leadership or command and control. South Korea and the U.S. are North Korea’s principal enemies, and peaceful reunification is no longer North Korea’s goal, having destroyed all railways and roads connecting North and South Korea.



This is while North Korea builds more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver these weapons of mass destruction.



North Korea’s new alliance with Russia and their treaty commits each to the defense of the other if attacked. North Korea is now sending troops to aid Russia in its war in Ukraine, in addition to providing artillery shells and ballistic missiles.



This is a clear statement from Pyongyang that it has given up on South Korea and the U.S. and are fully in Russia’s camp.



The only country that could persuade Kim Jong Un to stop this escalation is China. So far, China has refrained from helping North Korea, given its tense relationship with the U.S. But it is also in China’s interest to convince Mr. Kim that war on the Korean Peninsula must be prevented.

평화통일은 더 이상 북한의 목표가 아니다(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 핵사찰 요원들이 고농축 우라늄 시설로 의심되는 장소에 접근하는 것을 거부하는 북한의 노력 때문에 6자회담은 2009년에 끝났다. 2010년 3월에 북한은 잠수정을 사용하여 한국의 코르벳함인 천안함을 침몰시켜 46명의 해군 병사들을 살해했다. 2010년 11월 북한은 유엔이 서해에서 남과 북을 분리하기 위해 설정한 북방한계선에 위치한 한국의 연평도에 포격을 가했다. 북한에는 하나의 패턴이 있다. 주변 상황 전개가 자국에 유리할 때는 합리적으로 행동한다. 주변 상황 전개가 자국에 유리하지 않을 때는 적대적인 행동을 한다. 북한은 자기네 지도부나 혹은 군 지휘통제부에 대한 위협이 감지될 경우 핵무기를 선제적으로 사용하겠다고 위협하고 있다. 한국과 미국은 북한의 주적이며, 남과 북을 연결하는 철도와 도로를 모두 파괴한 북한에 평화적인 통일은 이제 더 이상 목표가 아니다. 북한이 핵무기와 이 대량살상무기를 운반하는 탄도미사일을 더 많이 만들고 있는 가운데 이런 상황이 벌어지고 있다. 북한이 러시아와 맺은 새로운 동맹 관계와 양국의 조약은 한 나라가 공격받을 경우 서로를 방어해 준다는 약속을 하고 있다. 북한은 지금 우크라이나에서 전쟁을 벌이고 있는 러시아를 돕기 위해서 포탄과 탄도미사일 제공에 덧붙여서 병력을 파견하고 있다. 이것은 북한이 한국과 미국을 포기하고 완전히 러시아 진영에 서겠다는 평양의 뜻을 분명하게 밝힌 것이다. 이러한 상황 악화를 중지하도록 김정은을 설득할 수 있는 유일한 나라는 중국이다. 현재까지 중국은 미국과 자국의 긴장된 관계를 감안하여 북한을 지원하는 행위를 삼가고 있다. 그러나 한반도의 전쟁을 방지할 필요가 있다는 점을 김정은에게 납득시키는 것은 중국에도 이익이 된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △miniature:아주 작은 △escalation:악화되다, 확대되다 △statement:표현, 진술 △refrain:삼가다

