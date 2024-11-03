[WT논평] History proves weakness invites aggression

preemption is better than reaction after an attack, especially when one’s enemies repeatedly assert their intentions. The Obama and Biden administrations have tried to pacify, mollify and, in sending billions of dollars of unfrozen assets to Iran, effectively subsidize the regime.



Amid pressure from the United States, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly agreed not to strike oil or nuclear targets in Iran. It is Iran that seeks to widen the war by continuing on a path that could potentially result in their use of nuclear weapons.



Iran apparently senses a moment of American weakness and indecision and exploits it on several levels.



According to a report on extremism by George Washington University, Iran has operatives in the U.S. who are spreading anti-Israel hate and propaganda on college campuses and cozying up to U.S. officials. More people should be paying attention, though the national media aren’t.



We are long past early detection when it comes to Iran, whose leaders are not hiding but proclaiming their intentions while claiming a religious mandate to accomplish their goals.



Preemptive and retaliatory attacks against Israel’s and our enemies are nothing new.



History proves weakness invites aggression by other nations and terrorist entities. Iranian elections, which have been fixed by the regime with opponents murdered or jailed, have shown large numbers of Iranians oppose being ruled by the ayatollahs.



U.S. policy should be the replacement of the religious fundamentalists with democratically elected leaders in Iran.

나약함이 침공을 부르는 것을 역사가 입증한다 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 선제공격은 공격 뒤의 반응보다 더 좋다. 특히 자기 적들이 그들의 의도를 반복적으로 확고히 드러낼 때 그렇다. 버락 오바마와 조 바이든 행정부는 이란을 달래기 위해 노력하면서 동결 해제된 자산 수십억 달러를 보내줌으로써 사실상 이란 정권에 보조금을 지급한다. 미국의 압력을 받는 가운데 베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리는 이란 내 석유나 핵 목표물을 타격하지 않는 데 거듭 동의했다. 잠재적으로 이란의 핵무기 사용을 결과적으로 초래할 수 있는 길을 계속 감으로써 전쟁을 확대하는 길을 모색하는 나라는 이란이다. 이란은 미국이 나약하고 우유부단한 순간을 분명히 감지하고 몇 가지 차원에서 그것을 악용하고 있다. 조지워싱턴대학교가 발표한 극단주의에 관한 보고서에 따르면 이란 공작원들이 미국 내의 대학 캠퍼스에서 반이스라엘 증오와 선전을 퍼뜨리고 미국 정부 관리들의 비위를 맞추려고 노력 중이다. 미국의 언론매체는 주의를 기울이지 않고 있으나 더 많은 사람이 이런 상황에 주목할 필요가 있다. 지도자들이 그들의 의도를 숨기는 것이 아니라 분명하게 표명하고 있는 이란에 관한 한 이를 조기에 간파하는 시점이 오래전에 지나갔다. 이란 지도자들은 자기네 목표 달성을 위한 종교적인 명령을 강조한다. 이스라엘과 우리의 적들에 대한 선제적이고 보복적인 공격은 새로운 행위가 아니다. 나약함이 다른 나라들과 테러 단체들의 침공을 부른다는 것을 역사가 입증한다. 정권이 반대자들을 살해하거나 감옥에 집어넣으면서 조작한 이란의 여러 선거는 이란 국민 다수가 시아파 종교지도자들의 통치에 반대한다는 사실을 보여 주었다. 미국의 정책은 이란에서 종교적 근본주의자들을 민주적으로 선출된 지도자들로 대체하는 것이 되어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

