뉴욕 맨해튼 한복판 ‘거대 비둘기’

epaselect epa11673601 People walk past "Dinosaur", a hyper-realistic sculpture of a pigeon cast in aluminum created by Colombian-French artist Ivan Argote, displayed at the High Line Plinth in New York, USA, 21 October 2024. The sculpture will be on display for 18 months on the High Line Plinth, as part of a display of artworks in the heart of the city that began in 2019. EPA/SARAH YENESEL/2024-10-22 05:02:22/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 21일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 맨해튼 서쪽 ‘하이라인 공원’에 설치된 길이 약 5m, 무게 약 910㎏에 달하는 초거대 비둘기 조형물 옆을 사람들이 지나가고 있다. 지난 16일 공개된 프랑스 작가 이반 아르고테의 ‘공룡’이라는 이름의 이 작품은 비둘기가 수백만년 전 지구를 지배했던 공룡의 후예라는 사실을 초현실주의 작품을 통해 표현했다. 작품은 2026년 봄까지 전시될 예정이다. <연합> [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]