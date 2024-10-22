[WT논평] Reagan’s policies ended the Cold War (2)

The Soviets were now spending more money in Afghanistan and taking significant casualties, affecting the morale of Soviet troops in Afghanistan and families in the Soviet Union.



The approval to provide Stinger missiles to the Mujahedin was the decisive upgrade in weaponry that eventually convinced Moscow that victory was not possible, and withdrawal was its only viable option.



In November 1986, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev made the decision to withdraw all Soviet combat troops by the end of 1988. He said Afghanistan had become ‘a bleeding Wound.’ The Soviets eventually withdrew all soldiers in February 1989,



President George H.W. Bush replaced Reagan in January 1989 and met with Gorbachev in Malta in December 1989. Bush encouraged Gorbachev to move forward with Democratic reforms.



In 1985, the Soviet Politburo elected Gorbachev as the Communist Party’s general secretary, replacing Konstantin Chernenko, who replaced Yuri Andropov, who replaced Leonid Brezhnev, who died in 1982 after serving 18 years as general secretary.



What Gorbachev inherited in 1985 was a Soviet Union under siege in Afghanistan; confused and perplexed with efforts to address the U.S.’ Strategic Defense initiative (missile defense shield); the Solidarity anti-communist labor movement in Poland.



He courageously implemented a policy of glasnost ― openness ― and a policy of perestroika ― political reform.



He worked with Reagan, who in 1983 said the Soviet Union was an “evil empire” and then, in 1988, after working with Gorbachev, said that the Soviet Union was “no longer an evil empire.”



It was Reagan’s policies that defeated the Soviet Union and ended the Cold War.

레이건의 정책이 냉전을 끝냈다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 소련 사람들은 이제 아프가니스탄에 더 많은 돈을 지출하고 있었으며 다수의 사상자를 내게 되어 아프가니스탄에 주둔한 소련 군대와 소련 내 가족들의 사기에 영향을 미쳤다. 무자헤딘에 대한 스팅어 미사일 제공의 승인은 아프가니스탄 저항군의 무기 위력을 결정적으로 향상했고 그것은 결국 승리가 불가능하며 군대의 철수가 실행 가능한 유일한 선택이란 것을 모스크바에 납득시켰다. 1986년 소련 지도자 미하일 고르바초프는 모든 자국 전투부대를 1988년 말까지 철수하기로 결정했다. 그는 아프가니스탄이 ‘피를 흘리는 상처’가 되었다고 말했다. 소련 사람들은 결국 1989년 2월에 모든 병력을 철수했다. 조지 H W 부시 미국 대통령은 1989년 1월에 레이건을 교체했고 1989년 12월에 몰타에서 고르바초프를 만났다. 부시는 고르바초프가 민주적인 일련의 개혁을 계속 추진하도록 격려했다. 1985년에 소련 정치국은 고르바초프를 공산당 서기장으로 선출했다. 그는 콘스탄틴 체르넨코를 교체했고 체르넨코는 유리 안드로포프를 교체했으며 안드로포프는 레오니드 브레즈네프를 교체했다. 브레즈네프는 18년 동안 서기장으로 재직한 뒤 1982년에 사망했다. 고르바초프는 아프가니스탄에서 곤경에 처했고 미국의 미사일 방어체제인 전략방어구상에 어떻게 대처할지 당혹했으며 폴란드의 반공주의 노조운동인 자유노조에 직면한 소련을 1985년에 물려받았다. 그는 개방정책인 글라스노스트와 정치개혁인 페레스트로이카를 용기 있게 실행했다. 그는 레이건과 협력했다. 레이건은 1983년에 소련이 “악의 제국”이라고 말했고 고르바초프와 협력한 다음 1988년에는 소련이 “더 이상 악의 제국이 아니다”라고 말했다. 소련을 패배시키고 냉전을 끝낸 것은 레이건의 정책이었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

