[WT논평] Russia potentially aids North Korea with its nuclear programs (2)

Russia apparently was prepared not only to accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state but also to potentially aid North Korea with its nuclear, missile, satellite and conventional programs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in 2022 has been a disaster. Russian casualties are nearly 1,200 each day, with estimates of overall Russian casualties exceeding 500,000.

These figures far exceed the casualties the Soviet Union suffered in Afghanistan after its invasion in 1979. It was not only the casualties in Afghanistan but also the Soviet public’s disgust with the war that was killing so many of its people and the expense that added to the Soviet Union’s eventual bankruptcy.

Mr. Putin will eventually have to answer to the people for this tragic act of aggression against a sovereign, independent Ukraine. The key is for Ukraine to remain resilient and get the support it needs from the U.S. and the European Union.

Hopefully, there will be a cease-fire and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it should be on terms amenable to Kyiv, not dictated by Moscow.

When the war in Ukraine ends, Russia will no longer need North Korean artillery and missiles and will likely be unable to provide North Korea with meaningful energy and food support.

That’s when North Korea will again rely on China ― committed to the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ― in efforts to retain China’s economic lifeline for the energy, food and trade necessary for its survival.

It will also be a time for North Korea to normalize relations with the United States and be part of the family of nations, with the eventual lifting of sanctions and economic development assistance from the global community.

러는 북한 핵 프로그램을 잠재적으로 돕는다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 러시아는 북한을 핵무기 국가로 인정할 뿐만 아니라 또한 북한의 핵무기, 미사일, 인공위성, 재래식 무기 계획 또한 잠재적으로 도와줄 준비가 된 것이 분명하다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 우크라이나를 침공하기로 2022년에 결정한 것은 재앙이었다. 러시아의 하루 사상자 수는 1200명에 가깝고 전체 사상자 수는 50만명을 넘어간 것으로 추산된다. 이러한 숫자는 소련이 1979년에 아프가니스탄을 침공한 뒤에 입은 사상자 피해를 훨씬 능가한다. 아프가니스탄에서 발생한 사상자뿐만 아니라 자국민을 그처럼 많이 죽이고 있었던 아프가니스탄 전쟁과 비용에 대한 소련 국민의 심각한 반감 또한 소련의 최종적인 파산에 보태졌다. 푸틴은 독립 주권국가인 우크라이나를 침공한 이 비극적 행위에 대해 국민에게 결국 답변을 해야 할 것이다. 우크라이나가 탄력성을 유지하고 필요한 지원을 미국과 유럽연합(EU)으로부터 받는 것이 열쇠다. 휴전이 성립되어 러시아의 우크라이나 침공을 끝내는 것이 바람직하다. 그러나 휴전은 모스크바의 강요가 아니라 키이우가 받아들일 수 있는 조건에 따라야 한다. 우크라이나에서 전쟁이 끝날 때 러시아는 더 이상 북한의 대포와 미사일을 필요로 하지 않게 될 것이며 북한에 중요한 에너지와 식량 지원을 할 수 없게 될 가능성이 있다. 북한이 자국의 생존에 필요한 에너지, 식량, 무역을 위한 중국의 경제적인 생명줄을 되찾기 위한 노력에 따라 완전하고 검증이 가능한 한반도의 비핵화를 약속하고 다시 중국에 의존하게 되는 것은 그때다. 북한이 미국과 관계를 정상화하고 최종적인 제재의 해제와 세계 공동체로부터의 경제개발 원조가 이루어지는 가운데 국가들의 가족의 일원이 되는 것 또한 그때다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

