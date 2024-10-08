[WT논평] We’re living in perilous times(3)

In 1949, after Mao’s forces defeated the Nationalist Chinese, approximately 2 million followers of Gen. Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan, where they set up their own government.



Indigenous Taiwanese are only a small percentage of the island’s population of 24 million, but they know who they are, maintain their languages and culture, and do not want settler-colonists from China ruling them.



The point is this: Taiwan has never been ruled by communists, and very few Taiwanese ? whatever their ancestry ? would choose to be. Instead, they want the right to self-determination, a core principle of international law.



Taiwan is hugely important to the economy of America and other nations. More than 90% of the most advanced microchips are made on the island, predominantly by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.



Should TSMC be taken over intact by Beijing, the consequences for the U.S. would be enormous. Should TSMC be destroyed during a conflict, a global depression could ensue.



And don’t believe for a minute that if Mr. Xi swallows Taiwan, his appetite will be sated. Expect instead that he’d move quickly to limit the independence of his other neighbors, e.g., the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and, of course, Japan.



His short-term goal: to establish Beijing as the hegemon of Asia. His longer-term ambition: to replace the U.S. as the preeminent global power, and end its leadership of an “international community” we used to call the free world.



Should he succeed, our grandchildren will grow up in a new world order ? one very different from that left to us by the Greatest Generation.

우리는 아주 위험한 시대에 살고 있다(3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 1949년에 마오쩌둥의 군대가 국민당 소속 중국인들을 패배시킨 다음 장개석 장군 추종자 대략 200만명이 대만으로 도망쳤다. 그곳에서 그들은 자기네 정부를 수립했다. 토착 대만 사람들은 섬 인구 2400만명 가운데서 작은 비율에 불과하지만 자기네가 누구인지 아는 그들은 자체 언어와 문화를 유지하고 중국 본토에서 온 식민주의 정착민들의 통치를 원하지 않는다. 중요한 점은 이것이다. 대만은 공산주의자들의 지배를 받은 적이 한 번도 없었으며, 조상이 어떠하든 그런 지배를 선택하려는 대만 사람은 극소수다. 대신 그들은 국제법의 핵심 원칙인 자결의 권리를 원한다. 대만은 미국 및 다른 여러 나라의 경제에 엄청나게 중요하다. 최첨단 반도체의 90% 이상이 이 섬에서 만들어지며 대만 반도체 제조회사가 대부분을 만든다. 대만 반도체 제조회사가 온전하게 베이징의 손에 넘어갈 경우 그 결과가 미국에 미치는 각종 영향은 엄청날 것이다. 대만 반도체 제조회사가 충돌 과정에서 파괴될 경우 세계적인 불황이 뒤따를 수 있다. 그리고 시진핑이 대만을 삼킬 경우 그의 식탐이 충족될 것이라고 단 1분도 믿어서는 안 된다. 그는 다른 이웃 나라들, 예컨대 필리핀, 호주, 싱가포르, 베트남과 물론 일본의 독립을 제한하기 위해 신속하게 움직일 것으로 예상해야 한다. 그의 단기적인 목표는 베이징이 아시아의 패권을 확립하는 것이다. 그의 장기적인 야심은 미국을 대신하여 우월한 세계적 강대국이 되고 우리가 자유세계라고 흔히 부르는 ‘국제 공동체’의 미국 주도를 끝내는 것이다. 그가 성공할 경우 우리의 손자들과 손녀들은 새로운 세계 질서 속에서 자라게 될 것이다. 그 세계 질서는, 위대한 세대가 우리에게 물려준 세계 질서와는 매우 다를 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

