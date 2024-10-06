[WT논평] We’re living in perilous times (1)

"The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting,” declared Sun Tzu, the legendary Chinese military strategist. Xi Jinping, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, is surely familiar with this sage advice. Yet he decided not to take it.



Recall that in 1997, the British lowered the Union Jack over Hong Kong, their colony since 1842. In exchange, China committed to the principle of “one country, two systems” ― the maintenance of Hong Kong as a free and open society for 50 years.



Had Mr. Xi kept that promise, he could now tell the Taiwanese people: “You, too, can have such a deal. Become a province of the People’s Republic of China. There’s no reason for bloodshed.”



Instead, over recent years, he has brutally stripped the people of Hong Kong of the rights they had been guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, a treaty ― and treaties, of course, are the bedrock of international law.



As a result, the Taiwanese now know that the vibrant democracy they’ve constructed will be quashed by the commissars in Beijing.



During a weeklong visit to Taiwan last month, I asked senior government officials and think-tank scholars: Why did Mr. Xi choose to suppress Hong Kong and take a hard approach to Taiwan? The best answer I received: “Because he can.”



We’re living in perilous times. Four democratic societies are threatened by four aligned tyrannies ― an axis of aggressors.



The least imminently endangered is South Korea because thousands of American troops have remained there since 1953, after an armistice signed by the U.S., North Korea and China brought the Korean War to a halt ― not an end.

우리는 아주 위험한 시대에 살고 있다 (1) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) "최고의 전술은 싸우지 않고 적을 제압하는 것이다.” 중국의 전설적인 군사 전략가 손자가 선언했다. 마오쩌둥 이후 중국의 가장 강력한 지도자인 시진핑은 이 현명한 충고를 잘 아는 것이 틀림없다. 그러나 그는 그것을 받아들이지 않기로 결심했다. 영국은 1842년 이후 자기네 식민지였던 홍콩에서 1997년 영국 국기인 유니언잭을 내렸다. 그 대가로 중국은 “1국가 2체제” 원칙을 약속했다. 이는 50년 동안 홍콩을 자유롭고 개방된 사회로 유지한다는 약속이었다. 시진핑이 그 약속을 지켰더라면 그는 지금 대만 사람들에게 이렇게 말할 수 있을 것이다. “당신네 역시 그런 거래를 할 수 있다. 중화인민공화국의 한 성이 되라. 유혈사태를 벌일 이유가 없다.” 그 대신 조약이나 마찬가지인 1984년의 중·영 공동선언에서 보장했던 홍콩 사람들의 각종 권리를 그는 최근 몇 년 동안 악랄하게 박탈했다. 물론 조약은 국제법의 기반이다. 그 결과 대만 사람들은 그들이 건설한 활기찬 민주주의 체제가 베이징의 공산당 정치위원들에게 짓밟힐 것이란 점을 지금 알고 있다. 지난달 대만을 일주일 동안 방문했을 때 필자는 정부 고위관리들과 싱크탱크 학자들에게 물었다. 왜 시진핑은 홍콩을 억압하고 대만에 강경한 접근법을 쓰기로 선택했는가. 필자가 들은 최선의 답변은 이렇다. “그는 할 수 있기 때문이다.” 우리는 매우 위험한 시대에 살고 있다. 4개의 민주주의적인 사회가 동맹을 맺은 4개의 독재자들 즉 침략자들의 축에 위협받고 있다. 즉각적인 위험이 가장 적은 나라는 한국이다. 왜냐하면 수천 명의 미군이, 미국과 북한 및 중국이 서명한 정전협정으로 한국전쟁이 끝나지는 않고 중지된 뒤 1953년 이후 한국에 남아 있기 때문이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

