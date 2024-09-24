[WT논평] Machines are replacing people (2)

Now we have many young men, untethered by school or a job, and most importantly, an intact family, who are living on welfare.



The labor force participation rate for women is, on average, about 12 points lower than for men, and the rate for Black men is, on average, about 4 points lower than for white men. Yet the labor force participation for Black women is about 3 points higher than for White women.



This probably reflects the fact that marriage rates for Black women are lower than for White women, which means that more of them need to support themselves.



Back in 1973, George Gilder (who has written important and bestselling books on economics and technology) wrote Sexual Suicide, in which he correctly foresaw and predicted the breakdown of the family and what would happen to young men who were no longer under the control of a mother or strong father who lived with them, or a wife.



While women tend to be stabilizing and civilizing, young men under no one’s control are often highly destructive to both society and themselves.



Future advances promise to cure almost all diseases and even reverse aging. The productivity advances brought about by chemistry and robots are on the verge of providing enough to eliminate hunger and human drudgery.



There is an undereducated and undisciplined portion of the population that is benefiting from many of the advances of the technological revolution but contributing almost nothing of value to it. If these destructive and dysfunctional parts of the population are allowed to grow, they may well bring down the golden city on the hill.

기계가 사람을 대신한다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 지금 우리 사회에는 학교나 직장에 얽매이지 않는 남성 청년 인구가 많다. 또 복지혜택으로 살아가는 온전한 가족이 존재한다는 사실이 가장 중요하다. 여성의 노동참여율은 남성보다 대략 평균 12%포인트 낮으며 흑인 남성의 평균 참여율은 백인 남성보다 대략 4%포인트 낮다. 그러나 흑인 여성의 노동참여율은 백인 여성보다 대략 3%포인트 높다. 아마도 이것은 흑인 여성의 결혼 비율이 백인 여성들보다 낮은 사실을 반영하는 것일 것이다. 흑인 여성의 낮은 결혼 비율은 더 많은 미혼 흑인 여성이 스스로를 부양할 필요가 있다는 것을 의미한다. 경제학과 기술에 관한 중요한 저서와 베스트셀러를 쓰고 있는 조지 길더는 과거 1973년에 ‘성적인 자살’을 집필했는데 이 저서에서 그는 가족의 와해 및 함께 살았던 어머니나 혹은 강한 아버지 혹은 아내의 통제를 더 이상 받지 않은 청년 남성에게 일어나게 될 상황을 정확하게 내다보고 예측했다. 여성들은 안정화되고 교화되는 데 비해, 누군가의 통제를 받지 않는 젊은 남성들은 종종 사회 및 자기 자신 양자에게 고도로 파괴적 영향을 미친다. 미래의 각종 발전은 거의 모든 질병을 치료하고 심지어는 노화를 역전시킬 것을 기약한다. 화학 및 로봇에 의해 실현된 생산성 향상은 굶주림과 힘들고 단조로운 인간의 노동을 제거하기에 충분한 수단을 제공하기 직전에 있다. 인구의 일정 부분은 교육이 불충분하고 통제가 어려운데 이들은 기술 혁명의 많은 발전의 혜택을 보고 있으나 발전에는 거의 아무런 가치도 보태지 않는다. 만약 이런 파괴적이고 제 기능을 못하는 인구의 비율이 늘어나도록 허용할 경우 그들은 언덕 위의 황금도시를 무너뜨릴지도 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △untethered: 줄에 매여 있지 않은 △drudgery: 힘들고 단조로운 일 △dysfunctional: 고장 난, 제대로 기능을 못하는

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]