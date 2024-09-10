[WT논평] Russia is restraining the Iranians (2)

Russia views the Middle East as a key element in its new foreign policy. First, Syria is home to a critical Russian navy warm-water port. Second, Iran is a key conduit for Russian trade and arms. With Russia’s economy under severe Western sanctions, Moscow needs every trading partner it can get.



Third, these proxies allow Moscow to operate in the Middle East and complicate American plans. Fourth, Russia has the largest Muslim population in Europe. By being involved in this region, Moscow believes it can mitigate any potential terrorist threats from within its own territory.



Russia needs access to the region, and Iran and Syria make such access possible. If the regime of either country were overthrown by the West, Russia would lose a significant amount of access, and its foreign policy would be seriously damaged.



As long as Moscow believes that it will not benefit from a regional war in the Mideast between its proxies and the West, Iran will stay its hand.



No matter what is done to Iran, so long as Russia induces Iran to stay in its hands, Tehran likely will resist its urge for revenge. This is because Russia and Iran need each other to survive.



Of course, these calculations can change. But for now, Iran is being restrained. The danger is that neither Israeli nor American deterrence is really holding Iran back. It is only the whims of the mercurial Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and his siloviki.



Once Moscow feels it can afford to let its proxy run rampant, that is when Iran will initiate a war against Israel.



But the restraint that Russia is imposing on Iran has the salutary effect of allowing a real cease-fire to occur between Israel and Hamas.

러시아가 이란인들을 억제하고 있다 (2) 브랜든 J 웨이처트(국가안보 분석가) 러시아는 자국의 새로운 외교정책에서 중동을 핵심 요소로 보고 있다. 첫째, 시리아는 러시아의 중요한 부동항의 본거지다. 둘째, 이란은 러시아의 무역 및 무기 공급의 중심 통로다. 러시아 경제가 서방의 심각한 제재 아래 놓인 가운데 모스크바는 조달이 가능한 모든 무역 상대국이 필요하다. 셋째, 이런 앞잡이들은 모스크바가 중동에서 공작을 하고 미국의 계획을 복잡하게 만드는 것을 가능하게 만든다. 넷째, 러시아는 유럽에서 국내의 무슬림 인구가 가장 많다. 이 지역에 개입을 계속함으로써 모스크바는 자국 영토 내부의 모든 잠재적인 테러 위협을 완화시킬 수 있다고 믿는다. 러시아는 중동에 접근할 필요가 있으며 이란과 시리아가 그런 접근을 가능하게 한다. 만약 이 두 나라의 정권이 서방에 의해 전복될 경우 러시아는 상당한 접근 기회를 상실하게 될 것이며 러시아의 외교정책은 심각한 손상을 입을 것이다. 중동에서 러시아의 앞잡이들과 서방이 벌이는 지역 전쟁이 자기네에게 이익이 되지 않을 것이라고 모스크바가 믿는 동안은 이란이 행동을 자제할 것이다. 누가 이란에 무슨 짓을 하든, 러시아가 이란을 설득하여 행동을 자제시키는 동안은 테헤란이 보복의 욕구를 억누를 가능성이 있다. 이것은, 러시아와 이란이 생존을 위해서 서로를 필요로 하기 때문이다. 물론 이런 계산은 변할 수 있다. 그러나 당분간 이란은 억제를 당하고 있다. 실제로 이란을 억제하는 것은 이스라엘도 아니고 미국도 아니라 것이 위험한 점이다. 변덕스러운 독재자 블라디미르 푸틴과 그의 실로비키 추종자들의 기분만이 이란을 억제한다. 일단 모스크바가 자기네 앞잡이인 이란이 날뛰도록 방치할 여유와 능력이 있다고 느낄 때 이란이 이스라엘을 상대로 전쟁을 개시할 것이다. 그러나 러시아가 이란에 가하고 있는 억지력은 이스라엘과 하마스 사이에 진정한 휴전이 성립하는 것을 허용하는 유익한 효과를 지니고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

