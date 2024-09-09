[WT논평] Russia is restraining the Iranians (1)

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh’s death was part of a larger hit allegedly orchestrated by the Israelis targeting key leaders of Hamas, the Lebanese Shiite terror organization Hezbollah and even senior leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



All of these were indirect shots at the leadership of Iran, which is itself in a shadow war with the predominantly Jewish democracy of Israel.



The geopolitical chessboard was set for a massive retaliation by Iran and its terrorist proxies, directed not only against Israel but also against American targets in nearby Iraq and Syria (where the U.S. military has maintained small outposts since the end of the Iraq War).



Indeed, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told an uneasy world that “revenge is our duty,” adding that the “terrorist occupiers would regret their cowardly action.”



Iran then went about flagrantly moving missiles and drones into attack position. Its Houthi proxies in Yemen did the same. Hezbollah appeared to be on the brink of hitting Israel. And then … nothing.



No one, neither the Israelis nor the U.S. Navy, is the reason for Iran’s reluctance to retaliate in the way that they’ve promised. Instead, one nation in the world is restraining the Iranians: Russia.



In an era where Moscow is the great villain, for various reasons, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his regime have taken it upon themselves to quietly rein in their irate Iranian proxy.



The Russians have spent this time essentially building a layered defense around Iran to degrade the ability of Israel (and the U.S. military) to threaten Iran with airstrikes. But Russia has been restraining Iran for a while.

러시아가 이란인들을 억제하고 있다 (1) 브랜든 J 웨이처트(국가안보 분석가) 하마스 지도자 이스마일 하니야의 죽음은, 하마스와 레바논의 이슬람 시아파 테러단체인 헤즈볼라의 핵심 지도자들 및 이슬람 혁명수비대의 고위지도자들까지 표적으로 삼은 이스라엘 사람들이 조직했다는 주장이 나오는 더 큰 타격의 일부였다. 이 모든 것은, 유대인이 주류인 민주주의 국가 이스라엘과 선전포고 없이 암암리에 자체 전쟁 중인 이란 지도부를 향한 간접 타격이다. 이스라엘뿐 아니라 이라크 전쟁이 끝난 이후 미군이 소규모 전초기지들을 유지하고 있는 인근의 이라크와 시리아 내 미국 표적들 또한 겨냥한 이란 및 이란의 테러 앞잡이 단체들의 대대적인 보복의 지정학적 체스판이 설치되었다. 사실 이란 최고지도자 아야톨라 알리 하메네이는 불안해하는 세계를 향해서 “보복은 우리의 의무다”라고 말하고 이렇게 덧붙였다. “테러를 일삼는 점령자들은 비겁한 자기네 행동을 후회하게 될 것이다.” 그다음에 이란은 미사일과 무인항공기를 공격 위치로 노골적으로 이동시키기 시작했다. 이란의 앞잡이인 예멘의 후티 반군도 동일한 조치를 취했다. 헤즈볼라는 이스라엘을 치기 직전에 있는 것으로 보였다. 그러고 나서 아무 일도 없었다. 이스라엘이나 미국 해군이나 그 누구도 이란이 공약했던 방식의 보복을 주저하는 이유가 아니다. 대신 세계의 한 나라 즉 러시아가 이란 사람들을 억제하고 있다. 여러 가지 이유로 모스크바가 대악당인 지금의 시대에 러시아 지도자 블라디미르 푸틴과 그의 정권은 앞잡이인 성난 이란을 조용히 억제하는 일을 자진해서 하고 있다. 이번에 러시아는 이스라엘과 미군이 공습으로 이란을 위협하는 역량을 낮추기 위해 이란 주변의 다층 방어망을 기본적으로 구축해 왔다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △shot:탄환, 발사 △shadow war:선전포고 없이 암암리에 벌이는 전쟁 △go about:시작하다 △flagrantly:노골적으로 △taken it upon:자진해서 하다 △villain:악당

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]