[WT논평] Natural gas has all the attributes of a wonder fuel

The world is in a dramatic energy transition. But it isn’t the one progressives want it to be. Despite hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars spent on wind and solar power, less than 10% of our energy comes from green sources.



The real energy transition is toward natural gas. Natural gas is now less expensive than water.



This natural gas revolution has happened because of modern drilling technologies, including horizontal drilling and fracking. That technology keeps getting better and will continue to keep the price low for decades to come.



Meanwhile, natural gas has all the attributes of a wonder fuel. It is abundant, clean-burning, reliable and cheap. The United States has at least 200 years’ worth of natural gas.



Environmentalists should celebrate the natural gas revolution: It is by far the largest reason that carbon dioxide emissions have fallen dramatically in the United States and that our air is cleaner today than ever in 100 years.



At the same time, we’ve found that windmills and solar panels are far from the clean energy that we had hoped it would be. We have graveyards of retired toxic plastic and steel wind turbines that must be buried in landfills or dumped in the ocean.



As we transition to more electric vehicles and hybrids, natural gas is the obvious source of electricity to power those batteries.



So why is the climate change industrial complex against natural gas when it is the long-term solution (combined with nuclear power) to the world’s energy needs?



Progressives are afraid of gas because they’ve bet on the wrong horse and have foolishly invested hundreds of billions of dollars of their own and taxpayer money in these unproductive technologies.

천연가스는 경이적인 연료의 모든 속성을 갖추었다 스티븐 무어(헤리티지재단 객원연구원) 세계는 극적인 에너지의 변화를 겪고 있다. 하지만 그것은 진보파가 원하는 변화가 아니다. 풍력 및 태양력에 수천억 달러의 세금을 지출했음에도 불구하고 녹색 원천에서 나오는 우리의 에너지는 10% 미만이다. 진정한 에너지 변화는 천연가스 쪽으로 가고 있다. 천연가스는 현재 생수보다 값이 싸다. 이 천연가스 혁명은, 수평굴착 및 파열 공법을 포함한 현대의 각종 굴착기술 때문에 일어났다. 그런 기술이 점점 개량되고 있어 앞으로 수십 년 동안 가격을 계속 낮출 것이다. 한편 천연가스는 경이적인 연료의 모든 속성을 갖고 있다. 천연가스는 풍부하고 청정 연소를 하며 의존이 가능하고 값이 싸다. 미국은 적어도 200년치의 천연가스를 보유하고 있다. 환경보호주의자들은 천연가스 혁명을 경축하여 마땅하다. 미국에서 이산화탄소 방출량이 극적으로 떨어지고 우리의 대기가 100년 중 그 어느 때보다 오늘날 더욱 깨끗한 최대의 이유는 단연코 천연가스다. 그와 동시에 우리는 풍력발전기와 태양전지판이 우리가 희망했던 청정에너지와는 거리가 멀다는 사실을 알게 되었다. 우리는 퇴역한 유독 플라스틱의 묘지와 쓰레기 매립지에 파묻거나 대양에 버려야 할 철제 바람개비를 무더기로 갖고 있다. 우리가 더 많은 전기 차량과 하이브리드 차량으로 이행함에 따라 천연가스는 그런 차량의 배터리에 동력을 제공하는 전기의 명백한 원천이다. 그런데 어째서 기후변화 산업복합체는, 천연가스가 원자력과 결합하여 세계의 에너지 필요에 대한 장기적 해결책인데도 그에 반대하는 것일까. 진보주의자들은 엉뚱한 곳에 판돈을 걸어 이런 비생산적인 각종 기술에 자기네 돈과 납세자들의 돈 수천억 달러를 어리석게 투자했기 때문에 천연가스를 두려워한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

