[WT논평] Aluminum plays a role in dementias

Aluminum is a potent neurotoxin. One result for some people, after long-term exposure, can be dementia.



Scientists haven’t yet solved a chicken-and-egg argument about aluminum: Does it cause dementia, or does dementia create the conditions that draw aluminum away from the bloodstream and into our heads?



Aluminum also reacts easily with citric acid and other acids found in just about every juice, soda and beer. Those reactions can pull away bits of aluminum and mix them with the canned liquids.



The beverage industry’s solution is to line every can with a particularly dangerous kind of epoxy. At kickthecan.org, you can see a photo of the can liner that’s left over after you dissolve the metal.



The liner contains Bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA. Science shows that enough exposure can contribute to learning disabilities, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, depression, early puberty in girls, erectile dysfunction in men and metabolic disorders that can lead to prediabetes and obesity.



BPA also scrambles the hormones that regulate sleeping and waking cycles, bone and muscle health, heart function, and responses to stress.



Beverage companies use BPA because the only alternatives can be too porous, too expensive to apply and too rigid to avoid cracking when cans expand and contract as temperatures in warehouses and delivery trucks swing up and down.



We still use this metal for everything from kitchen foil to car batteries because it’s cheap and light and has a seemingly harmless profile.

알루미늄이 치매에서 하는 역할 패멀라 시더홈(칼럼니스트) 알루미늄은 강력한 신경독소다. 일부 사람들이 장기간 노출된 후 나타나는 한 가지 결과는 치매일 가능성이 있다. 알루미늄에 관한 닭이 먼저냐 달걀이 먼저냐의 논쟁을 과학자들은 아직 해결하지 못했다. 즉 알루미늄이 치매의 원인이 되느냐 아니면 치매가 알루미늄을 혈류에서 끌어내 우리의 머리 속으로 집어넣는 조건들을 만들어 내느냐가 쟁점이다. 알루미늄은 또한 거의 모든 주스와 탄산음료 및 맥주에서 발견되는 구연산 및 여타 산들에 쉽게 반응한다. 그런 반응은 알루미늄을 소량 끌어내 통조림이 된 액체와 섞을 수 있다. 음료수 산업의 해결책은 모든 캔의 내벽에 특히 위험한 유형의 물질인 에폭시 수지를 바르는 것이다. 킥더캔닷오르그에 들어가 보면, 금속을 녹인 다음에 남아 있는 캔의 내벽 도포물질의 사진을 볼 수 있다. 이 내벽 도포물질은 일반적으로 BPA로 알려진 비스페놀 A를 함유하고 있다. 이 물질에 충분히 노출되면 학습장애, 주의력결핍과잉행동장애(ADHD), 우울증, 소녀들의 조기 사춘기, 남자들의 발기부전, 당뇨병 전증과 비만을 초래할 수 있는 각종 대사 장애의 발생에 기여할 수 있음을 과학이 보여준다. BPA는 또한 수면과 기상 주기, 뼈와 근육의 건강, 심장 기능 및 스트레스 대응을 조절하는 호르몬을 교란한다. 그나마 쓸 수 있는 다른 대안 물질들이 투과성이 너무 높고 사용하기에 너무 비싸며 탄력성이 너무 없어서 창고와 아래위로 흔들리는 배달 트럭 안에서 온도에 따라 캔이 팽창하고 수축할 때 내벽 물질에 금이 가는 것을 피할 수 없기 때문에 음료 회사들은 BPA를 사용한다. 알루미늄은 값이 싸고 가벼우며 일견 무해한 성분 구조를 갖고 있기 때문에 우리는 부엌의 알루미늄 포일에서부터 자동차의 배터리에 이르기까지 모든 물품에 이 금속을 여전히 쓴다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △neurotoxin: 신경독소 △dementia: 치매 △potent: 강력한 △citric acid: 구연산 △pull away: 떼어 놓다 △soda: 탄산음료

