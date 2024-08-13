[WT논평] The revitalization of NATO (3)

Recently, the U.S. reportedly detected an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump, which should be met with a full-court press by NATO to collect follow-on intelligence.



Germany recently stopped a Russian plot to assassinate the CEO of an arms manufacturer. We need to continue to detect and preempt those Russian hybrid operations.



Second, the U.S. needs to rebuild its defense industrial base so that we can once again be the “arsenal for democracy” in support of our NATO allies.



Heading off threats with effective deterrence, along the lines of President Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” approach, is the best way to avoid ruinous wars in the long run.



Third, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are testing our vulnerabilities and are poised to launch military action whenever and wherever they believe they can succeed.



NATO’s Article 5, requiring member states to come to the assistance of any member state subjected to an armed attack, has been invoked only once ? after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil.



We have had no need to invoke Article 5 at any other time in NATO’s 75-year history precisely because strong bipartisan support for NATO has made it clear to our adversaries that they would pay too high a price for testing our resolve.



Reagan’s proclamation 40 years ago that the NATO alliance represents “a living commitment of the nations of the West to the defense of democracy and individual liberty” should continue to be the blueprint for U.S. policy and public statements.

나토의 재활성화 (3) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 최근에 미국 정부는 도널드 트럼프 전 미국 대통령을 암살하려는 이란의 음모를 적발한 것으로 알려졌는데, 이번 사태의 후속 정보 수집을 위해서 나토가 이란의 음모에 대한 전면적인 압박 작전에 나섬으로써 이에 대응할 필요가 있다. 독일은 최근에 한 무기 제조업체의 경영최고책임자를 암살하려는 러시아의 음모를 저지했다. 우리는 러시아의 그러한 혼합작전을 계속 적발하고 선제적으로 대응할 필요가 있다. 둘째 미국은 우리의 나토 동맹국들을 지원하는 “민주주의의 무기고”로 다시 복귀할 수 있도록 자국의 국방산업의 기반을 또다시 구축할 필요가 있다. 로널드 레이건 전 대통령이 주장했던 “힘을 통한 평화” 접근법 노선에 따라서 효과적인 억지력으로 각종 위협을 막아내는 것이 장기적으로 파멸적인 일련의 전쟁을 피하는 최선의 길이다. 셋째 중국, 러시아, 북한, 이란은 우리의 여러 취약점을 시험하고 있으며 그들이 성공할 수 있다고 믿는 때와 장소에서 군사 행동을 개시할 태세를 취하고 있다. 무장 공격을 받는 모든 회원국을 지원할 것을 회원국들에게 의무화하고 있는 나토의 제5조는 미국 본토에 대한 9·11테러 공격 후 단 한 차례만 적용되었다. 미국 정부가 초당적으로 나토를 강력하게 지원함으로써 우리의 적들에게 그들이 우리의 결의를 시험하는 대가가 너무나 높을 것이라는 점을 분명하게 보여주었다는 정확한 이유 때문에 나토의 75년 역사상 다른 어떤 시기에도 제5조를 적용할 필요가 없었다. 나토 동맹이 “민주주의와 개인의 자유를 지키기 위한 서방 국가들의 살아 있는 약속”을 의미한다는 40년 전 레이건의 선언은 계속하여 미국의 정책 및 공개 발언의 청사진이 되어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

