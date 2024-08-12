[WT논평] The revitalization of NATO (2)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are proponents of a “multipolar world.” They see alliances such as NATO as an adversarial bloc because they know that, absent collective security, they can take advantage of smaller, weaker nations to impose their will militarily and commercially.



That’s why Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. Likewise seeking to create a regional sphere of influence, China aggressively seeks control of the South China Sea while threatening to take over Taiwan.



Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi have NATO in their crosshairs precisely because it so effectively deters their aggression, unites democracies and demonstrates the superiority of free-market economies.



For 75 years, NATO’s collective security system has maintained peace in Europe, a matter of critical importance to U.S. national security.



The United States and Europe engage in over $1 trillion in annual trade. U.S. direct foreign investment in the European Union is $3 trillion, and Europe has invested over $2 trillion in the U.S.



Our economies, intertwined to our great mutual benefit, would suffer mightily in the event of another destructive land war in Europe.



With the U.S. facing several complex national security threats, there is no time like the present to bolster strong bipartisan commitment to NATO along three lines of operation.



First, the U.S. and our NATO allies need to continue to engage in a robust exchange of intelligence, a force multiplier for protecting our nations. Adversaries often target NATO members simultaneously, with planning and financing occurring in multiple countries.

나토의 재활성화 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴과 중국 국가주석 시진핑은 “다극 세계”의 지지자들이다. 그들은 나토와 같은 동맹기구들을 자기네에게 적대적인 세력권으로 인식하는데 왜냐하면 집단안보 체제가 존재하지 않을 경우 그들이 더 작고 약한 나라들을 이용하여 자기네 의사를 군사적으로나 상업적으로 강요할 수 있다는 사실을 알기 때문이다. 러시아가 2008년에 조지아를 침공하고 2014년에 우크라이나를 침공한 것은 그런 이유 때문이다. 마찬가지로 지역적인 세력권 창출을 추구하는 중국은 대만을 차지하겠다고 협박하는 한편 남중국해의 지배권을 적극적으로 모색한다. 푸틴과 시진핑은 나토를 정조준하고 있는데 나토가 효과적으로 그들의 침공을 저지하고 민주국가들을 단결시키며 자유시장 경제의 우월성을 보여주는 것이 그 정확한 이유다. 75년에 걸친 나토의 집단안보체제가 유럽의 평화를 유지했는데 이는 미국의 국가안보에 매우 중요한 문제다. 미국과 유럽은 연간 1조달러가 넘는 무역에 참여하고 있다. 미국이 유럽에 직접 투자한 규모는 3조달러이고 유럽은 미국에 2조달러 이상 투자했다. 서로 엮여서 커다란 상호이익을 내고 있는 미국과 유럽의 경제는 유럽에서 또 다른 파괴적인 지상 전쟁이 일어날 경우 심대한 타격을 받을 것이다. 미국이 몇 가지 복잡한 국가안보 위협에 직면해 있는 가운데 세 가지 운영 노선에 따라서 나토에 대한 미국의 강력한 초당적인 약속을 강화해야 할 때가 바로 지금이다. 첫째 미국과 나토의 동맹국들은 회원국들을 보호하는 능력을 배가시키는 왕성한 정보 교환을 계속할 필요가 있다. 적대 국가들은 여러 나라에서 사건을 일으키기 위해 계획하고 자금을 제공하여 나토 회원국들을 동시에 표적으로 삼는 경우가 종종 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △proponent:지지자 △adversarial:대립적인, 적대적인 △take advantage of:이용하다 △take over:장악하다, 탈취하다 △mightily:대단히 △bolster:강화하다 △robust:강력한, 왕성한

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]