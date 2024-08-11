[WT논평] The revitalization of NATO (1)

At their summit last month, President Biden and the assembled leaders of NATO countries pledged over $40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine next year and agreed the Western military alliance would assume responsibility from the U.S. for coordinating the provision of military equipment and training.



NATO also issued a declaration calling out China as the “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a role that puts the rest of Europe at risk. The NATO leaders gathered in Washington also took aim at Iran and North Korea, criticizing them for providing the Kremlin with military support for its unjust war in Ukraine.



The summit thus marked the first time the alliance had so publicly and explicitly confronted the new “axis of tyranny” ― the deepening collaboration between Russia, North Korea, China and Iran that seeks to overthrow the U.S.-led liberal international order.



Helping Ukraine continue its existential defense against Russia’s unprovoked invasion, NATO members have provided over $100 billion in financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. has, by comparison, spent roughly the same amount, a sizable portion of which has come back to bolster America’s own industrial base by funding domestic defense manufacturing.



Twenty of the 32 NATO members are now spending more than 2% of their gross domestic product on national defense, the benchmark target. Poland now spends over 4%, which is greater even than the percentage spent by the U.S.



If there’s a silver lining to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s the revitalization of NATO, for which we can thank President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from the Kremlin’s onslaught.

나토의 재활성화 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 지난달 정상회담에서 조 바이든 미국 대통령과 회동한 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토) 지도자들은 다음해에 400억달러 이상의 군사지원을 우크라이나에 제공하기로 약속하고 서방의 군사동맹인 나토가 군사장비 및 훈련의 제공을 조정하는 책임을 미국 대신 담당하는 데 합의했다. 또한 나토는 중국이 러시아의 우크라이나 내 전쟁을 “결정적으로 가능하게 하는 국가”라고 천명하는 선언문도 발표했다. 중국의 이런 역할은 나머지 유럽을 위험에 빠뜨린다고 밝혔다. 워싱턴에 모인 나토 지도자들은 또한 이란 및 북한을 겨냥하여 두 나라가 부당한 우크라이나 내 전쟁을 위해 크레믈에 군사지원을 제공하고 있다고 비판했다. 따라서 이번 정상회담은 나토 동맹이 새로운 “독재의 축”에 처음으로 그처럼 공개적이고 분명하게 맞선 경우이다. 독재의 축이란 미국 주도의 자유로운 국제질서를 뒤집어엎으려 드는 러시아, 북한, 중국, 이란 사이의 심화되는 협력 관계를 말한다. 우크라이나가 러시아의 이유 없는 침공에 맞서서 생존이 달린 방어를 계속하도록 돕기 위해서 나토 회원국들은 우크라이나에 1000억달러가 넘는 재정적, 군사적, 인도적 지원을 제공했다. 그에 비해 미국은 대략 동일한 액수의 자금을 지출했는데 그 가운데 상당히 큰 부분이 미국 내의 국방 제조업에 자금을 공급함으로써 미국 자체의 산업기반을 강화하는 데 다시 사용되었다. 나토의 32개 회원국 가운데서 20개국이 지금 기준 목표인 국내총생산의 2% 이상을 국가 방위에 지출하고 있다. 현재 폴란드는 4% 이상을 지출하고 있는데 이는 미국이 지출하는 비율보다도 더 많다. 만약 러시아의 우크라이나 침공에서 어떤 희망이 보인다면 그것은 나토의 재활성화다. 그에 대해서 우리는 크레믈의 맹공으로부터 자국을 방어하는 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 대통령과 용감한 우크라이나 국민에게 감사할 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

