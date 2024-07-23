[WT논평] A war against Western values (2)

In much of the Arab Middle East today, Mr. Murray points out, “black people are referred to as Abid’ (plural Abeed’), which literally translates as ‘slave.’”



He adds: “There are estimated to be over forty million people living in slavery around the world today” ? which is more than in the 19th century. Anti-Westerners don’t give a fig.



Another contention of the anti-Western crowd, Mr. Murray observes, is that “nobody in the world can do anything wrong unless the West has made them do it.”



I learned that as a newspaper correspondent in Africa years ago when several of my editors discouraged me from focusing on such issues as corruption, ethnic/tribal conflicts and the failure of the “socialist path to development.”



Their preferred macro-narrative was that the new nations of Africa were doing just fine, and whatever problems remained were “the legacy of colonialism.”



Western “self-hatred and self-distrust,” Mr. Murray observes, are being used by the West’s enemies “for their own ends.”



It is “enormously helpful to China today, as it was to the Soviets in the past, to encourage the perception of America as uniquely racist and China as uniquely virtuous,” he writes.



“It allows Beijing to get away with grotesque rights abuses of its own. It distracts Western attention.”



“And it suggests that the West has always been worse than any other civilization, meaning that the West is uniquely unqualified to pass moral judgment today.”



In other words, denigrators of the West are strategic partners of those seeking to diminish, defeat and perhaps destroy the West.

서구 가치관에 대한 전쟁 (2) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 오늘날 아랍 중동의 많은 지역에서 “흑인들이 아비드(Abid, Abeed의 복수형)라고 언급되는데 직역하면 ‘노예’다”라고 머레이는 지적한다. 그는 “오늘날 전 세계에는 4000만명 이상으로 추산되는 사람들이 노예로 살고 있다”고 덧붙이는데 이는 19세기보다 더 많은 숫자이다. 반서방주의자들은 신경도 안 쓴다. “서방이 그렇게 하도록 강요하지 않을 경우 나쁜 짓을 할 수 있는 사람은 이 세상에 없다”는 것이 서방 세계에 반대하는 사람들의 또 다른 주장이라고 머레이는 말한다. 여러 해 전 필자는 아프리카에서 신문 특파원으로 일할 당시 몇몇 편집자들이 부패, 인종 및 부족 갈등, “사회주의 개발의 길”의 실패 같은 현안문제에 초점을 맞추는 것을 말린다는 사실을 알았다. 그들이 선호하는 거시적인 담론은 아프리카의 신생국가들이 단지 잘하고 있으며 남아 있는 문제가 무엇이든 모두 “식민주의의 유산”이라는 것이었다. 서방의 적들은 “자기네 목적을 위해서” 서방 세계의 “자기혐오와 자기불신”을 이용하고 있다고 머레이는 말한다. 그는 이렇게 쓴다. “미국이 독보적으로 인종차별 국가이고 중국은 독보적으로 미덕을 갖춘 국가라는 인식을 부추기는 것이 과거에 소련에 도움이 되었던 것처럼 오늘날 중국에 엄청난 도움이 된다.” “그것은 베이징이 자기네의 말도 안 되는 인권탄압에 대한 벌을 교묘하게 피하도록 허용한다. 그것은 서방의 관심을 분산시킨다.” “그리고 그것은 서방이 다른 모든 문명보다 항상 더 나빴다는 것을 시사하는데 이는 서방이 오늘날 도덕적 판단을 할 자격이 특별히 없다는 것을 의미한다.” 다시 말해서 서방을 폄하하는 자들은 서방을 약화시키고 패배시키며 어쩌면 파괴하려고 모색하는 자들의 전략적 동반자들이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

