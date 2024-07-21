[WT논평] China is taking advantage of the Israel-Hamas war

China’s primary geopolitical goal is to displace the United States as a global power, and it is taking advantage of the Israel-Hamas war to expand its influence in the Middle East.



The Chinese Communist Party sees its rivalry with the U.S. as a zero-sum game, and so it welcomes any weakening of Israel, a close U.S. ally.



It also views the disruption of the Abraham Accords as a win for Iran and the larger Beijing-Moscow-Tehran axis.



The reality, however, is that China is not ready to play with the “big boys” in the Middle East. China cannot project its military power, intimidate economically, or manipulate diplomatically enough to challenge U.S. influence directly.



The attacks on Israel are the latest manifestation of aggression invited by the provocative weakness of the Biden administration. This perception of vulnerability inspired Vladimir Putin, who had been deterred during the Trump administration, to invade Ukraine in February 2022.



In addition, the reckless investment of diplomatic capital, foreign aid, and irreplaceable material and munitions in the war has emboldened China’s threats against Taiwan. China has taken advantage of the situation by staging unprecedented live-fire exercises and unrelenting sea and air incursions into Taiwan’s territorial waters over the past two years.



In the current conflict, China has presented itself as neutral but has effectively taken Hamas’ side.



Xi Jinping has been promoting his Global Security Initiative, explicitly pushing an alternative vision to the U.S.-led international order, including a more ambitious strategy of diplomatic and economic engagement across the Middle East.

중국은 이스라엘 하마스 전쟁을 이용한다 애덤 새비트(칼럼니스트) 중국의 기본적인 지정학적 목표는 미국을 대신하여 세계적인 강대국이 되는 것이며 중동에서 자국의 영향력을 확대하기 위해서 이스라엘-하마스 전쟁을 이용하고 있다. 중국 공산당은 자기네와 미국의 경쟁 관계를 제로섬 게임으로 보고 있으므로 중국 공산당은 미국의 가까운 동맹국인 이스라엘이 조금이라도 약화되는 것을 환영한다. 중국 공산당은 또한 에이브러햄 협정의 파괴를, 이란 및 보다 크게는 베이징-모스크바-테헤란 추축의 승리로 간주한다. 그러나 현실은 중국이 중동의 “강대국들”을 상대할 준비가 되어 있지 않다는 점이다. 중국은 군사력을 투사하거나 경제적으로 위협을 가하거나 혹은 미국의 영향력에 직접 도전할 정도로 충분한 외교적 조종을 할 능력이 없다. 이스라엘에 대한 이번 공격은, 도발을 유도하는 바이든 행정부의 나약함이 자초한 공격이 가장 최근에 나타난 것이다. 미국의 취약함에 대한 이런 인식이 블라디미르 푸틴을 부추겨서 2022년 2월 우크라이나를 침공하도록 만들었다. 그는 트럼프 행정부 때는 저지를 당했었다. 그에 덧붙여, 외교적 자본과 대외 원조 및 대체 불가능한 물자와 탄약을 이 전쟁에 무모하게 투자하는 것을 본 중국은 대담해져서 대만을 계속 위협하고 있다. 중국은 지난 2년 동안 대만의 영해에서 전례 없는 실탄사격 훈련을 실시하고 대만의 영해와 영공을 끊임없이 침공함으로써 이런 상황을 이용해 왔다. 현재의 분쟁에서 중국은 중립을 표방하고 있으나 사실상 하마스 편을 든다. 시진핑은 자신의 세계 안보정책을 장려해 왔는데 이는 미국 주도의 국제질서를 대체할 비전을 노골적으로 추진하는 것이다. 이 비전 가운데는 중동 전역에 대한 보다 야심 찬 외교와 경제의 참여 전략이 포함된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]